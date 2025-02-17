This witty bit is an example of the ongoing humor that tempts one to put aside concerns about the unabashed on-the-nose-ness of Tara’s premise. Yes, Tilda is actually disappearing, er, becoming invisible (the preferred term); her ear and nose are next to go. But why? Though her unpleasant husband left her years ago and she’s been single ever since, she’s got a house on the beach, loving, successful 21-year-old twin daughters, a supportive friend group, and a great business she started herself.