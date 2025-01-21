Tickets go on sale for Grentperez, Imomsohard and Shinedown
Other shows include the Silos, Rock the Voices and the String Queens.
Rock the Voices, March 8 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$30. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Consolation Champ and Matt Herzog Band, March 9 at Parkway. $12-$17. ... Boiled in Lead, March 22 at Parkway. $25-$30. ... Bob James and Dave Koz, March 25 at Parkway. $79-$109. ... The Silos, April 23 at Parkway. $20-$25. ... Chris Franjola, May 22 at Parkway. $25-$30.
10 a.m. Friday
All Sweet Things: A Celebration of Black Love, Feb. 18 at Dakota in Mpls. $20-$30. dakotacooks.com. ... Howie Day, March 9 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... St. Paul Peterson & the Mpls. Funk All Stars, March 14 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Della Mae, April 13 at Dakota. $25-$45. ... The String Queens, April 21 at Dakota. $45-$65. ... Imomsohard, May 10 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Matt Andersen, May 20 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Grentperez, June 1 at Varsity in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Shinedown, July 28 at Target Center in Mpls. livenation.com.
