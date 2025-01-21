Things To Do

Tickets go on sale for Grentperez, Imomsohard and Shinedown

Other shows include the Silos, Rock the Voices and the String Queens.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 21, 2025 at 9:00PM
Boiled in Lead: from left, Todd Menton, Haley Olson, Mo Engel and Drew Miller.
Boiled in Lead will perform at the Parkway in Minneapolis on March 22. (Steven Wolf)

8 a.m. Friday

Rock the Voices, March 8 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$30. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Consolation Champ and Matt Herzog Band, March 9 at Parkway. $12-$17. ... Boiled in Lead, March 22 at Parkway. $25-$30. ... Bob James and Dave Koz, March 25 at Parkway. $79-$109. ... The Silos, April 23 at Parkway. $20-$25. ... Chris Franjola, May 22 at Parkway. $25-$30.

10 a.m. Friday

All Sweet Things: A Celebration of Black Love, Feb. 18 at Dakota in Mpls. $20-$30. dakotacooks.com. ... Howie Day, March 9 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... St. Paul Peterson & the Mpls. Funk All Stars, March 14 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Della Mae, April 13 at Dakota. $25-$45. ... The String Queens, April 21 at Dakota. $45-$65. ... Imomsohard, May 10 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Matt Andersen, May 20 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Grentperez, June 1 at Varsity in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Shinedown, July 28 at Target Center in Mpls. livenation.com.

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

