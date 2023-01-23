Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery in Delano.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery in Delano.

4 Twin Cities area ice attractions that make the most of winter

January 17
With ice castles, ice mazes and ice carousels, Minnesota is a winter wonderland.
Ana Macy, from left, Sven Hoaglund and Shaun Tutor enjoy a sauna session at Sisu and Löyly Sauna in Grand Marais.

From Grand Marais to Golden Valley, sauna 'revival' grows across Minnesota

January 13
A new Grand Marais sauna is tapping into a growing trend of public saunas across Minnesota.
At a Great Northern event at Silverwood Park, artist Seitu Jones and artist apprentices from Juxtaposition Arts will capture fish using Gyotaku, a Jap

Great Northern festival blends art, outdoors and action on climate change

January 20
St. Paul artist Seitu Jones and Canadian composer Kara-Lis Coverdale are among the artists meditating on winter for the 12-day fest.
At Art Shanty Projects, the Fashion Disasters Hurricane spins into an icy landscape.

7 not-to-miss shanties at this year's Art Shanty Projects

January 19
Shaky ice conditions moved this year's experience from lake ice to land for the second time ever.
Snowboarders take a rest, and a big view of Lake Superior, at Lutsen Mountains.

Minnesota resorts provide a great introduction to alpine skiing

December 2, 2022
The North Star State offers an abundance of opportunities for winter snow recreation. The state boasts 18 alpine ski areas, not to mention several Wisconsin…
A work from Miles Mendenhall’s “Flowers” exhibit

Four Minneapolis art shows to catch as winter rages on

January 17
From legendary Twin Cities artist Bill Cottman to images of lilacs, there's color this winter in the Twin Cities.
As part of the Yoga in the Gardens series, instructor Jenn Holm, right, of Yoga 4 You, led participants in Snowga at the Lilac Walk in the Minnesota

Yoga in the elements: 'Snowga' at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

January 19
As part of the Yoga in the Gardens series, instructor Jenn Holm led Snowga at the Lilac Walk at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska.
The ski area at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn., overlooks the Iron Range and a frozen Wynne Lake.

Why Giants Ridge is the most underrated ski area in the Midwest

Iron Range landscapes, veteran management and a family focus make the Giants Ridge ski experience top-notch.