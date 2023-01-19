Yoga in the elements: 'Snowga' at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
As part of the Yoga in the Gardens series, instructor Jenn Holm led Snowga at the Lilac Walk at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska.
By David Joles
January 19, 2023 — 3:19pm
As part of the Yoga in the Gardens series, instructor Jenn Holm of Yoga 4 You, led participants in Snowga at the Lilac Walk in the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in Chaska, Minn. The next opportunity for Snowga at is Feb. 26.
David Joles, Star Tribune
As part of the Yoga in the Gardens series, instructor Jenn Holm, right, of Yoga 4 You, led participants in Snowga at the Lilac Walk in the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Snowga participant Liz Kelliher strikes a pose at the Lilac Walk in the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Snowga participant Liz Kelliher is partially buried in snow while striking a pose.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Perhaps only in Minnesota do you mix snow and yoga to come up with Snowga as part of the Yoga in the Gardens series at the Lilac Walk in the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Snowga participants traded boots for bare feet while participating in the Yoga in the Gardens series at the Lilac Walk in the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
David Joles, Star Tribune
As part of the Yoga in the Gardens series, instructor Jenn Holm, right, of Yoga 4 You, was up to her chin in snow while leading participants in Snowga.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Snowga participant Liz Kelliher is partially buried in snow while participating in the Yoga in the Gardens series at the Lilac Walk in the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.