Wish you could walk through a garden of flowers? Would ice flowers do?

Starting Saturday at 10 a.m. local ice sculptor Andrew Bentley will lead a team of artists to create a floral ice garden at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

The free pop-up will include more than 500 ice flowers in various states of bloom alongside a large signature piece created by the Bentley in the museum's Target Park courtyard.

Andrew Bentley created ice flowers outside his south Minneapolis home.

Bentley was featured on WCCO last year for creating an ice garden outside of his Minneapolis home. Over the course of 12 days he crafted 30 unique ice shapes, including flowers, a bench and a heart for his wife, Elizabeth.

"Ice in Bloom" will be on display outside of the institute's 3rd Avenue entrance until it melts away.