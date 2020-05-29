Here's what we know as of Friday morning. We will continue to update as we learn more. While this is an incomplete list, businesses near the Third Precinct are likely to have experienced damage. As protests spread across the metro, several larger companies with several locations temporarily or indefinitely closed, including many CVS and 24 Target locations.

In Minneapolis

• Walgreens, 200 W Lake St: Entry smashed, apparent looting, sealed up by Thursday afternoon

• Uptown Pawn, 301 W Lake St: Windows smashed

• Thurston Jewelers, 705 W Lake St: Broken into

• Bondesque, 707 W Lake St: Windows boarded up by Thursday afternoon, apparently all smashed

• Trattoria Mucci, 901 W Lake St: Slight break-in per restaurant's Instagram account

• Palm Beach Tan, 1011 W Lake St: Window boarded up, apparently smashed

• CVS, 1010 W Lake St: Shattered windows, doors and parking lot littered with debris, the aftermath of looting

• Ingebretsen's Scandinavian Gifts, 1601 E Lake St: Broken window and possibly some interior damage

• Chicago-Lake Liquor, 825 E Lake St: Vandals broke in and looted store

• Family Dollar, 1010 E Lake St: Heavy fire damage

• Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry, 1538 E Lake St: First aid given to the wounded man until medics arrived

• Midtown Corner, 2100 E Lake St: Under construction low-income housing was burned to the ground

• Seward Pharmacy, 2209 E Lake St: Smashed windows

• Hennepin County WIC Office, 2215 E Lake St: Smashed windows

• Target, 2500 E Lake St: Heavy looting and physical damage to store

• Auto Zone, 2610 E Lake St: Looted and burned to the ground

• Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits, 2613 E Lake St: Burned to the ground

• Town Talk Diner & Gastropub, 2707 E Lake St: Damage to building

• McDonald's, 3110 E Lake St: Graffiti, some broken glass

• Walgreens, 3121 E Lake St: All the windows smashed, apparently looted

• Marathon Gas, 2801 Lyndale Ave S: Windows smashed

• Midtown Market, 2850 26th Ave S: Windows shattered

• Cub Foods, 2850 26th Ave S: Looting and store damage

• Dollar Tree, 2858 26th Ave S: Heavily looted

• Minnesota Transitions Charter School, 2872 26th Ave S Door B: Looted, extensive water damage

• Wendy's, 2931 26th Ave S: Looted, fire damage

• Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave S: Heavy fire damage

• Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave S: Broken windows, other damage

• Aldi, 2929 27th Ave S: Extensively looted

• Walgreens, 4547 Hiawatha Ave: Front window smashed out and door open, some looting

• Sally Beauty, 2740 Minnehaha Ave #120: Heavily looted

• MPD Third Precinct, 3000 Minnehaha Ave: Heavy fire damage, looted

• The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave: Graffiti and minor damage

• Parkway Pizza, 4359 Minnehaha Ave: Door smashed out, TV ripped from wall, tools stolen

• Walgreens, 4323 Chicago Ave: Window and door damaged at entry

• Ken & Norm's Liquor, 4801 Chicago Ave: Large window apparently smashed out

• Familia Skateshop, 2833 Hennepin Ave: Windows smashed

• Tibet Store, 2835 Hennepin Ave: Windows smashed

• Arby's, 3000 Snelling Ave: Burned to the ground

In St. Paul

• Lloyd's Pharmacy, 720 Snelling Av. N.: Destroyed/fire

• Goodwill, 1239 University Ave W: All windows smashed

• NAPA Auto Parts, 1271 University Ave W: Heavy fire damage

• CVS, 1300 University Ave W: Store damage

• Target, 1300 University Ave W: Some looting

• Sprint Store, 1360 University Av. N: Property damage, looting

• Furniture Barn, 1389 University Ave W: Heavily looted

• T.J. Maxx, 1410 University Ave W: Smashed doors, heavily looted

• Midway Tobacco Outlet Plus, 1418 University Av. W.: Property damage

• Sports Dome, 1505 University Ave W: Fire damage, looted

• Big Top Liquors, 1544 University Av. W: Property damage

• maX it PAWN, 1519 University Ave W: Looting

• Cub Foods, 2197 Old Hudson Rd: Looted

• Verizon , 474 Hamline Av. N: Property damage