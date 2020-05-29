Here's what we know as of Friday morning. We will continue to update as we learn more. While this is an incomplete list, businesses near the Third Precinct are likely to have experienced damage. As protests spread across the metro, several larger companies with several locations temporarily or indefinitely closed, including many CVS and 24 Target locations.

In Minneapolis

Walgreens, 200 W Lake St: Entry smashed, apparent looting, sealed up by Thursday afternoon

Uptown Pawn, 301 W Lake St: Windows smashed

Thurston Jewelers, 705 W Lake St: Broken into

Bondesque, 707 W Lake St: Windows boarded up by Thursday afternoon, apparently all smashed

Trattoria Mucci, 901 W Lake St: Slight break-in per restaurant's Instagram account

Palm Beach Tan, 1011 W Lake St: Window boarded up, apparently smashed

CVS, 1010 W Lake St: Shattered windows, doors and parking lot littered with debris, the aftermath of looting

Ingebretsen's Scandinavian Gifts, 1601 E Lake St: Broken window and possibly some interior damage

Chicago-Lake Liquor, 825 E Lake St: Vandals broke in and looted store

Family Dollar, 1010 E Lake St: Heavy fire damage

Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry, 1538 E Lake St: First aid given to the wounded man until medics arrived

Midtown Corner, 2100 E Lake St: Under construction low-income housing was burned to the ground

Seward Pharmacy, 2209 E Lake St: Smashed windows

Hennepin County WIC Office, 2215 E Lake St: Smashed windows

Target, 2500 E Lake St: Heavy looting and physical damage to store

Auto Zone, 2610 E Lake St: Looted and burned to the ground

Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits, 2613 E Lake St: Burned to the ground

Town Talk Diner & Gastropub, 2707 E Lake St: Damage to building

McDonald's, 3110 E Lake St: Graffiti, some broken glass

Walgreens, 3121 E Lake St: All the windows smashed, apparently looted

Marathon Gas, 2801 Lyndale Ave S: Windows smashed

Midtown Market, 2850 26th Ave S: Windows shattered

Cub Foods, 2850 26th Ave S: Looting and store damage

Dollar Tree, 2858 26th Ave S: Heavily looted

Minnesota Transitions Charter School, 2872 26th Ave S Door B: Looted, extensive water damage

Wendy's, 2931 26th Ave S: Looted, fire damage

Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave S: Heavy fire damage

Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave S: Broken windows, other damage

Aldi, 2929 27th Ave S: Extensively looted

Walgreens, 4547 Hiawatha Ave: Front window smashed out and door open, some looting

Sally Beauty, 2740 Minnehaha Ave #120: Heavily looted

MPD Third Precinct, 3000 Minnehaha Ave: Heavy fire damage, looted

The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave: Graffiti and minor damage

Parkway Pizza, 4359 Minnehaha Ave: Door smashed out, TV ripped from wall, tools stolen

Walgreens, 4323 Chicago Ave: Window and door damaged at entry

Ken & Norm's Liquor, 4801 Chicago Ave: Large window apparently smashed out

Familia Skateshop, 2833 Hennepin Ave: Windows smashed

Tibet Store, 2835 Hennepin Ave: Windows smashed

Arby's, 3000 Snelling Ave: Burned to the ground

In St. Paul

Lloyd's Pharmacy, 720 Snelling Av. N.: Destroyed/fire

Goodwill, 1239 University Ave W: All windows smashed

NAPA Auto Parts, 1271 University Ave W: Heavy fire damage

CVS, 1300 University Ave W: Store damage

Target, 1300 University Ave W: Some looting

Sprint Store, 1360 University Av. N: Property damage, looting

Furniture Barn, 1389 University Ave W: Heavily looted

T.J. Maxx, 1410 University Ave W: Smashed doors, heavily looted

Midway Tobacco Outlet Plus, 1418 University Av. W.: Property damage

Sports Dome, 1505 University Ave W: Fire damage, looted

Big Top Liquors, 1544 University Av. W: Property damage

maX it PAWN, 1519 University Ave W: Looting

Cub Foods, 2197 Old Hudson Rd: Looted

Verizon , 474 Hamline Av. N: Property damage