A few dozen pharmacies in the Twin Cities remain closed Tuesday in the aftermath of the riots, a key loss of essential services that will take time to resolve as patients scramble to get prescriptions filled.

Cristina Pavlik pulled up to the Walgreens at the corner of 46th Street and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis on Monday to pick up medication for her mom, who has pulmonary disease. But the drugstore, ransacked last week, was boarded up.

“She gets all her breathing medicine here,” said Pavlik. “We have to go over to Bloomington or St. Paul.”

Pharmacies, and the controlled substances they hold, were a particular target for looting in last week’s chaos, even far from Lake Street in Minneapolis and University Avenue in St. Paul, the hardest-hit areas.

Swaths of the metro now have no open pharmacy for miles. And in other cities, pharmacies been similarly targeted and damaged.

In south Minneapolis, the Walgreens at Chicago Avenue and 43rd Street is boarded and its parking lot barricaded after someone forced their way in last week. The Walgreens on East Lake Street six blocks from the 3rd Precinct station is a scorched husk.

At least 15 pharmacies were vandalized, looted or set on fire, said Cody Wiberg, executive director of the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy. More than 100 others closed over the weekend as a safety precaution, but most of those that weren’t damaged have begun to reopen.

“The pharmacies are working as quickly as they can to restore services,” Wiberg said.

Rep. Jim Davnie, a Minneapolis Democrat, said he called a Walgreens’ director of state and local government relations on Sunday and the conversation was encouraging. The man, Joel Baise, told Davnie “when I saw this was a call from Minneapolis, I knew I had to answer,” Davnie said.

Walgreens has to be sure it’s safe to reopen stores and sort out the licensing to resume filling prescriptions, but is “already engaged in getting this issue solved,” Davnie said.

“I’ve got to give them credit,” he said. “They’re trying to mobilize.”

Wiberg said the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is working with Cub Foods, which is hoping to set up a temporary pharmacy for one of its damaged stores. The board is also talking to a large chain, which he did not identify, that is exploring the idea of putting a mobile pharmacy outside one of its destroyed stores during the daytime.

The board of pharmacy has dealt with handfuls of pharmacy closures because of river flooding, or when an influx of patients fleeing Hurricane Katrina arrived in Minnesota without prescriptions.

“But this is far beyond anything we’ve seen before,” Wiberg said.

Seward Pharmacy on Lake Street, which is close to the epicenter of the protests, was damaged by looting and vandalism. Elias Usso, its owner, aims to temporarily move the pharmacy to a clinic in northeast Minneapolis and resume making deliveries to customers as soon as possible.

With so many pharmacies down across the city, Usso is worried about patients throughout Minneapolis, especially those who don’t have cars to drive to the suburbs. He said he’s relieved the pharmacy board is relaxing some regulations to help his pharmacy and others temporarily move.

“The board is being very lenient,” he said. “I’m glad they’re willing to step up.”

On Sunday, the board notified pharmacies that given the circumstances, it is permitting them to fill up to a 30-day emergency supply of medications for new patients if they can’t reach the pharmacy or prescriber as long as they can provide something like a labeled prescription bottle or vial.

A weeklong supply is available for patients who only know the name of the drug. This is a temporary allowance through June 15 and doesn’t apply to some of the more addictive, controlled drugs.

Most of the big pharmacy chains such as Walgreens and CVS are rerouting customers to their other open locations.

CVS has 15 locations still closed around the Twin Cities, include six inside of Target stores. A company spokeswoman noted that CVS also offers home delivery of prescriptions and been waiving delivery fees in recent weeks due to COVID-19.

A handful of independent pharmacies began to reopen on Monday.

A flashing “Open” sign alerted passersby that Banadir Pharmacy on Lake Street reopened on Monday, even though its windows were still boarded up after being broken into twice last week.

Lake Cedar Pharmacy on Franklin Avenue, which was looted, also reopened on Monday but with limited inventory as it hustled to get drugs restocked.

Lloyd’s Pharmacy in St. Paul is now a pile of rubble after burning down early Friday morning. It’s the only business for blocks on Snelling Avenue that was a total loss.

It has been rerouting customers to its sister pharmacy, Setzer’s on Rice Street. The two locations have the same owner, and the business has been in operation since 1956, said James Tschida, manager of Setzer’s.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Tschida said. “We stay open because people have come to us for 50 years.”

On Monday, Setzer’s was doing a brisk business at the pharmacy counter, mostly filling regular prescriptions. Normally prescriptions take 15 or 20 minutes to fill, Tschida said, but they’re so backed up it now can take several hours.

“It’s just kind of a crazy influx,” Tschida said. “Unfortunately we have to tell people either to come back tonight or tomorrow.”