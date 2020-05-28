Shattered glass, broken golf clubs and trash littered East Lake Street on Thursday morning after the destructive standoff between protesters and police following the killing of George Floyd, with some breaking into and setting fire to stores.

Many of these businesses, including fast-food restaurants, auto shops and banks, were ransacked by Thursday morning. The brick foundation of a Metro PCS store, the only part that remained, continued to burn as the crews dug a line in front to prevent a gas leak.

Smoke billowed from the shopping complex near Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue, the burning smell wafting over across Lake Street. A Wendy's restaurant smoldered; so did a building behind it, no longer recognizable.

More than 100 small businesses across the city were damaged during the protests last night, said Allison Sharkey, the executive director of Lake Street Council, a nonprofit business coalition. Most of them were along Lake Street, but some in other sections of town, including Uptown and north Minneapolis, were also vandalized.

The owners of those businesses on Lake Street, some of whom have been there for decades, emerged early Thursday morning to assess the damage. They stared out at what was left of their shops and the street with quiet disbelief.

Charles Stotts, who has owned Town Talk Diner for four years, looked at his restaurant with gentle eyes and a somber frown. Its windows were shattered, the bar ransacked. Smoke filled the dining room and water from the sprinklers flooded the floor and poured out onto the street.

Friends and relatives tried to secure La Poblanita in Minneapolis after it was looted Wednesday night.

"It's worse than anything I could have ever imagined happening to our little restaurant," he said. "What did my little building on the side of the road do?"

Further east, Jeff Zeitler, who owns Urban Forage Winery & Cider House, walked down the sidewalk with a neighbor, holding a snow shovel to clear glass. People smashed his front of door in, so he will have to board up the building, he said.

"George Floyd's death is a tragedy, it's terrible. The police killed this man, but it doesn't justify this," he said.

His wife, Gita Zeitler, later sat on the stoop in front of their shop. She said she was disappointed in a lack of security provided by the police for the businesses. "The Minneapolis police has been useless for a long time," she said.

"Why are we targeted here?" she asked. "We know the police didn't do the right thing. Police is hiding, policymakers are not here, and local neighborhood life is taken away by the riots."

Tim Gleason, who has owned Precision Tune Auto Care on Lake for 20 years, stood outside his building as his mechanics picked up whatever tools were left from inside the garage. He believed protesters stole the cars and drove them out right through the garage doors.

"There were five cars inside the building and they stole each one of them. Found one a block away at McDonald's," he said. "The worst part for me is that these guys' tools that were stolen aren't covered by the business insurance because it's their personal property. So hardworking mechanics are out a bunch of money."

One building spared from rioting was Soderberg's Floral & Gift, a large, yellow flower shop on Lake and 33rd Avenue. Kym Erickson, its owner, had gone further down the street Thursday morning to see the rest of the destruction. She wasn't able to sleep all night, she said, watching the chaos unfold from the top floor of her building.

"It's hard to take it all in. It's unbelievable," she said. "It's been a night of terror, it's what it has been, to be on this street in this city last night."

She continued: "COVID didn't close me, but this is going to close me."

At least 30 businesses in Uptown Minneapolis showed signs of damage Thursday morning, with smashed storefronts, broken doors and fresh graffiti tags. The CVS on West Lake Street appeared the hardest hit, with several shattered windows and doors and the parking lot littered with debris, the aftermath of looting.

Sen. Jeff Hayden, DFL-Minneapolis, said Thursday he hopes the Legislature can act to help damaged small businesses, especially those already hurting from coronavirus-related closures. He wants to revive a proposal to provide small loans to minority-owned shops when the Legislature returns for a special session mid-June.

"Lake Street has been devastated because of COVID. There were buildings, restaurants that were closing, I'm hearing from people from Midtown Global Market and others that are bleeding cash because they can't open," he said. "We were targeting microloans for small businesses anyway, I think we can come in to support."

Lake Street Council is collecting donations for the businesses through a new website (welovelakestreet.com). The Mortenson Family Foundation sent out volunteers to board up stores whose windows and doors were broken, Sharkey said. Others walked down Lake Street with brooms offering to help clean up.

"I think they need a quiet night tonight," Sharkey said. "These are small, family-owned businesses that are trying to provide a living for their families and their employees. They don't need to be targeted again."

Staff writers Kavita Kumar and Torey Van Oot contributed to this report.