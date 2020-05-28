The under construction affordable housing development that burned in the widespread violence in south Minneapolis late Wednesday and early Thursday was to be a six-story rental building with 189 apartments for low-income renters, including more than three dozen for very low-income tenants.

Construction began last fall on Midtown Corner, and was expected to completed and ready for occupancy this year. Late Wednesday the wood-framed upper floors of the building were fully engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of smoke that figured prominently in widely viewed photos of the riots. By Thursday morning, what had been an active construction site, was reduced to a pile of smoldering ashes atop what was left of the concrete first-floor commercial space.

The redevelopment project was on the site of the former Rainbow Foods grocery store at Lake Street and Hiawatha in south Minneapolis.

The developer, Twin Cities-based Wellington Management, declined to comment Thursday on the fate of the project.

Wellington has done several income-restricted rental projects throughout the Twin Cities on difficult-to-redevelop sites, including offices and an apartment building that are under construction along Penn Avenue in north Minneapolis.

Wellington has been a prolific developer and investor in the area for more than a decade. Over the years the company has developed several rental buildings in the Lake and Hiawatha corridor, and has also invested in commercial projects including the Greenway Office Building and the Hi-Lake Shopping Center.

Its redevelopment projects in that area included 11,000 square feet of retail and the 24,000 square foot space that's occupied by Aldi, which moved into the space in November 2018.

The fire also heavily damaged 7-Sigma, a high-tech manufacturing company that's occupied a low-rise industrial building across the street from the Midtown Corner site for more than 30 years. The entire roof and upper floors of that brick building was destroyed, and water spilled out of broken windows on the lower floors as firefighters continued dousing the building with water early Thursday.

Barb Jeanetta, executive director of Alliance Housing, a neighborhood nonprofit that has two rental buildings in the area, including Hiawatha Commons, an 80-unit low-income apartment building that opened in the parking lot adjacent to Cub Foods and Target about 15 years ago. Some of the first-floor retail tenants including a Sally's Beauty and a tobacco store, were looted and vandalized, but the building was largely unscathed.

"It's just such a firestorm right now," she said. "All in all, we came out pretty lucky."