Federal authorities Thursday said they are launching “a robust criminal investigation” into the death of a black man this week after he was pinned to the pavement by a white Minneapolis police officer.

U.S. Attorney Erica McDonald and Special Agent Rainer Drolshagen, of the FBI’s field office in Minnesota, made the pledge in a joint statement issued three days after George Floyd’s death following the officer pressing his knee on his neck until he lost consciousness during a police call over a suspected counterfeit bill.

McDonald and Drolshagen said their respective offices along with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division “are conducting a robust criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.”

The Justice Department “has made the investigation a top priority and has assigned experienced prosecutors and FBI criminal investigators to the matter,” the statement continued.

The statement from McDonald and Drolshagen came one day after President Donald Trump made his first comments about Floyd’s death. While in Florida for what turned out to be the delayed SpaceX launch, the president called the incident was “a very, very sad event” and added that he expected to receive a full report when he returns to the nation’s capital.

The federal investigation’s mission is to determine whether the actions by any or all of the four officers at the scene of Floyd’s curbside detention violated a federal law, they said.

Such a violation occurs, the two law enforcement leaders continued, when “an individual acting under color of law to willfully deprive another person of any right protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States.”

The Justice Department also is looking for anyone to come forward who might have useful information about the circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death.

Once the investigation is complete and the evidence weighed, the statement added, a determination would follow on whether federal charges are warranted.

Investigations involving the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office are also underway amid growing calls for the officers to be jailed and charged.