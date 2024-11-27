Heather Leigh: Schwan’s was a large part of my childhood. My grandmother would call me the day before delivery and read the catalog to me over the phone and would order the ice cream flavor and the treats that I wanted. She was on an extremely fixed budget and was wheelchair-bound. Not only was this a way that she could treat her grandkid, this was an amazing service for her that kept her in her home for years longer as the food she ordered was affordable and easy to prepare. It also gave her an opportunity to socialize with the driver. She felt less isolated, and, in retrospect, I’m so very grateful that this company and their service was available.