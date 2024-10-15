The year climate came to my camper

Picture the little, almost comical vintage teardrop camper. The sleek Scandinavian wood interior, the cushy bed that makes into a couch with a pop-up end table. The kitchen off the back with two burners, spice rack, charging stations, mini fridge and coffee pot. It carried us through the pandemic, including a trip early on to see a most precious granddaughter in Colorado. Convinced roadside bathrooms could infect us, denying us our bonding moment with our new family member, we eschewed the presumably germ-laden, people-infested rest stops and instead found off-the-highway locales for bodily needs. Not to get too into the weeds, but it involved a mini porta potty, sheets clothespinned to car doors — you get the picture.