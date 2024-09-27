The troubling movement to suppress diverse literatures and languages

The movement to suppress minority literatures and languages has the potential to erode or even derail one of our longest and most admirable cultural qualities — respect for linguistic and cultural diversity. Minnesota cannot afford to follow the misguided lead of states that have declared English their official language and banned trainings and discussion about diversity, equity and inclusion. Such actions marginalize what will soon be the majority of our population and attack critical proven tools for everyone’s academic success and our national unity. The demographic changes are beyond anyone’s power to legislate away. We should want our children to know how to get along with their neighbors and build for the future that will be here, instead of a fantasy land that will never exist. And we should want them to do it with the values that have sustained Minnesotans for all of its years. Let’s make Albert Swenson proud. Our future generations will be truly grateful.