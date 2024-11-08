The Latest: Republicans grow their Senate majority with a win in Pennsylvania

While such memos are rare, it is not the first time the military's top civilian leader has pressed the force on its duty to the Constitution in regard to a changeover of control under Trump. However, in the context of the incoming president's suggestion that he may use federal forces at the southern border, and Project 2025 plans to force out career civilians and fill positions with Trump loyalists, the Biden administration has taken unusual steps both to try to insulate those civil servants and to remind the military of its own sworn oaths.