The fight over ballots has already begun in Wisconsin

In the central Wisconsin city of Wausau, Mayor Doug Diny stoked fears over drop boxes in September by personally removing one that had yet to be fully installed. Last week at a City Council meeting, one Wausau resident insisted that she had seen drop boxes covertly stuffed with ballots on four different occasions when she was living in Colorado four years ago. Another man said that he believed there was “corruption” on the City Council over the issue and that the city clerk, who has local authority over drop boxes, was not doing her job.