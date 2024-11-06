The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: Veteran R&B star Keith Sweat is remembered for his hits from the last century (“I Want Her,” “Make It Last Forever,” “Make You Sweat”) and for hosting the syndicated radio show “The Sweat Hotel” (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, $59-$119); South Minneapolis’ passionate rapper Mally, a veteran of Atmosphere tours and First Ave’s Best New Bands, reemerges for a release party with Medium Zach and DJ Just Nine touting his contemplative new album with producer the Last Word, “The Sweetest of It All,” tinged with mellow-cool classic soul grooves and lyrics celebrating his Black pride and a more settled lifestyle (8 p.m. Icehouse, $15-$20); after similar multi-night stands at Red Rocks and in Las Vegas plus a big Bonnaroo set earlier this year, chipper and feel-good Colorado electronic-music star Pretty Lights is settling in for a three-show run at the Armory (9 p.m., also Sat. & Sun., $65/night or $150/three nights); two classic American punk bands that still boast core original members and seem to be having a lot of fun four decades in, the Dickies and the Queers are on tour together and tagged local vets the 99ers to open (8 p.m. Cabooze, $20-$25); a widely heralded rocked revivalist act in the 2000s, Toronto duo Death From Above 1979 is out celebrating its 20th anniversary (9 p.m. Fine Line, $33); saxophonist Nelson Devereaux, who’s played with Bon Iver and Craig Finn, host a hometown release party for his new album on NYC label Youngbloods, titled “Infinity” (8 p.m. Berlin, $15); the fifth annual Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Association Fall Jam will feature High & Rising, Becky Buller & Ned Luberecki, Buffalo Galaxy and others (6:30 p.m. Fri. & 1 p.m. Sat. Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West Hotel, $20-$65).