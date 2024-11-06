The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week
Highlights for Nov. 7-13 include Billie Eilish, Happy Apple, Ana Gabriel, Ashley Cooke, Oak Ridge Boys and Little Big Town with Sugarland.
1. Little Big Town and Sugarland: Sugarland has reunited. Again. Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush have dropped a new EP, “There Goes the Neighborhood.” The Nashville duo also teamed with Little Big Town on a new single, a cover of Phil Collins’ “Take Me Home.” The female-fronted country vocal groups have collaborated before on a song, “Life in a Northern Town” in 2008, and now they’re joining forces once again on a co-headline tour. It’s been a minute since either has scored a hit, but they have a popular catalog from the ‘00s and ‘10s, including “Girl Crush” and “Pontoon” for LBT and “All I Want to Do” and “It Happens” for Sugarland. The Castellows open. (7 p.m. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $24.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)
2. Judith Owen: Raised in London to a Welsh musical family, the veteran chanteuse has traveled for decades in the eclectic world of adult pop, infused with jazz, rock, blues, classical, cabaret and theatrical elements. She’s recorded with Richard Thompson, Julia Fordham, Cassandra Wilson and Harry Shearer, her husband, among others. In 2022, Owen released her first full-on jazz album, “Come On & Get It,” and now she’s touring behind this year’s “Judith Owen Comes Alive,” which shows off both sass and subtlety. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$40, dakotacooks.com)
Also: The first of two big shows for old-school metalheads at the Fillmore this week, Blackie Lawless and his modern W.A.S.P. crew will perform the band’s 1984 debut album in full with Armored Saint opening (7 p.m., $53); it’s an evening of girl-group music from the 1960s with some of Minnesota’s finest, namely Judi Vinar, Connie Evingson, Ginger and Ashley Commodore and pianist Lori Dokken (6:30 p.m. Dunsmore Room at Crooners, $25-$35); singer Aby Wolf shows a jazzy side sitting in with the Ted Olsen Quartet (7 p.m. Berlin, $15).
Friday, Nov. 8
3. Happy Apple: Before they went off to play with the Bad Plus, Bon Iver, Zebulon Pike and numerous other groundbreaking acts in the 2000s, drummer Dave King, saxophonist Michael Lewis and (electric) bassist Erik Fratzke had one of the edgiest and weirdest yet accessible and wowing jazz trios around. They played just enough in ensuing years to never officially be on hiatus. Now they’re formally releasing the first Happy Apple album since 2008, “New York CD,” featuring 10 new originals ranging from the jubilant and madcap “1976 Aquatennial Parade” to the low-glowing beauty “Black and Blue Magic.” An early version was issued online in the pandemic to raise food-shelf money. They’re finally getting around to celebrate its vinyl release via Sunnyside Records. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)
Also: Veteran R&B star Keith Sweat is remembered for his hits from the last century (“I Want Her,” “Make It Last Forever,” “Make You Sweat”) and for hosting the syndicated radio show “The Sweat Hotel” (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, $59-$119); South Minneapolis’ passionate rapper Mally, a veteran of Atmosphere tours and First Ave’s Best New Bands, reemerges for a release party with Medium Zach and DJ Just Nine touting his contemplative new album with producer the Last Word, “The Sweetest of It All,” tinged with mellow-cool classic soul grooves and lyrics celebrating his Black pride and a more settled lifestyle (8 p.m. Icehouse, $15-$20); after similar multi-night stands at Red Rocks and in Las Vegas plus a big Bonnaroo set earlier this year, chipper and feel-good Colorado electronic-music star Pretty Lights is settling in for a three-show run at the Armory (9 p.m., also Sat. & Sun., $65/night or $150/three nights); two classic American punk bands that still boast core original members and seem to be having a lot of fun four decades in, the Dickies and the Queers are on tour together and tagged local vets the 99ers to open (8 p.m. Cabooze, $20-$25); a widely heralded rocked revivalist act in the 2000s, Toronto duo Death From Above 1979 is out celebrating its 20th anniversary (9 p.m. Fine Line, $33); saxophonist Nelson Devereaux, who’s played with Bon Iver and Craig Finn, host a hometown release party for his new album on NYC label Youngbloods, titled “Infinity” (8 p.m. Berlin, $15); the fifth annual Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Association Fall Jam will feature High & Rising, Becky Buller & Ned Luberecki, Buffalo Galaxy and others (6:30 p.m. Fri. & 1 p.m. Sat. Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West Hotel, $20-$65).
Saturday, Nov. 9
4. Ana Gabriel: Despite her long-standing status as one of Mexico’s most iconic singers, it takes a pretty special occasion to get the so-called “La Diva de América” up to Middle America on tour. How about celebrating her 50th anniversary in the music business? The dramatic, mariachi- and ranchera-schooled mega-voice is doing just that on her Un Deseo Mas Tour (“one more wish”), singing some of her 20 songs that have reached the Top 10 in Billboard’s Latin singles chart, including the soaring ballads “Ay Amor” and “Evidencias.” (8 p.m. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $64-$134, axs.com)
5. Godspeed You! Black Emperor & Alan Sparhawk: To fans of artful instrumental rock, it always feels like an event when genre-eschewing Canadian troupe GYBE comes to town, which has been only once every few years after a lengthier hiatus in the 2000s. This time out, though, the Montreal band is bringing its kindred Minnesota cohort Sparhawk for his second of 13 dates serving as the opening act. It’s the Low frontman’s only gig in town officially tied to promoting his first-ever solo album, “White Roses, My God,” issued in September on Sub Pop Records. The LP strays far from his old band Low’s sonic territory with vocals hauntingly manipulated by a Helicon VoiceTone pedal and lots of other electronic experimentation. Seems like a good fit with the headliner’s similar adventurism. (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $35-$60, axs.com)
6. Ashley Cooke: Like Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan, this Wisconsin-born, Florida-reared singer/songwriter couldn’t turn off the faucet. Her 2023 sophomore album “Shot in the Dark” features 24 songs and she cowrote all but four of them. After scoring a hit duet with Brett Young called “Never Til Now,” she teamed up with Colbie Caillat and Nate Smith on her double album. She sings about love and breakups, with details and conviction, as evidenced on her recent kiss off “Your Place.” (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls, $21.50-$51.50, first-avenue.com)
Also: After singing pop-up concerts all over town all year, the cool vocal troupe Prairie Fire Choir is pairing up with Kiss the Tiger’s Meghan Kreidler for its 13th season finale, a fundraiser for local org Our Justice (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, all ages, $25-$30); a special underplay gig to revisit their old stomping grounds, Tina & the B-Sides will hit 7th St. Entry with Cindy Lawson (7 p.m., sold out); local faves the Black Widows pair up with another women-led surf-rock band out of Toronto, the Surfajettes (8:30 p.m. Uptown VFW, $20-$25); sibling rockers the Shackletons are still riding high after dropping their best album yet over the summer, “Formerly the Albatross” (8 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, $15-$20); psychedelic funk-rock troupe Wookiefoot returns to the Uptown Theater with both Nur-D and the Limns opening (8 p.m., $38); Americana/folk-style singer/pianist Amanda Grace plays an intimate supper-club gig with the Twins of Franklin (9 p.m. Aster Cafe, $15).
Sunday, Nov. 10
7. Billie Eilish: The title of her latest album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” is a hint at what to expect from the Los Angeles bedroom-pop hero this time around. She has been balancing hard-grooving electro-pop hits like “Bad Guy” with softer ballads going back to her first tender hit at age 13, “Ocean Eyes.” Now 22, Eilish leaned into her mellower strengths on the new record, just as she did with last year’s Oscar- and Grammy-winning megahit, “What Was I Made For?” We strongly suspect she’s still going to be ultra-dynamic and highly energetic in concert, though, as she was at each of her three prior Twin Cities appearances. She’s making it a two-nighter this time around, her first without brother Finneas on the road with her. British singer/songwriter Towa Bird opens. (7 p.m. Sun. & Mon., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, resale tickets only)
8. Vienna Boys Choir: Few music ensembles can boast of having been around for five centuries, but such is the case with the world’s most famous group of singers aged nine to 14. Conductor Manoloa Cagnin and the boys ably uphold the choir’s reputation for pristine vocal artistry. Seeing as how the Bethlehem Music Series presents all of its concerts for free, it’s no surprise that every ticket is currently spoken for. But the lack of financial commitment also increases the chances of tickets being turned back if something comes up. (4 p.m. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., free, bethlehemmusicseries.org)
Monday, Nov. 11
The female Barcelona quartet Las Migas returns to the Dakota for flamenco with a fresh flavor and lots of pop seasoning, especially the vocal harmonies (7 p.m., $45-$50); Michael Lewis of Happy Apple and Bon Iver is curating the Monday jazz series this month at Icehouse and is bringing in Anthony Cox as a guest (7 p.m. Icehouse, $17-$24).
Tuesday, Nov. 12
9. Leonidas Kavakos: When discussing the world’s greatest living violinists, throw this brilliant Greek virtuoso into the conversation. He’s a marvelously expressive player prone to passionate interpretations, making these two Schubert Club International Artist Series recitals particularly enticing. He’ll take the stage alone with his Stradivarius to perform the six sonatas and partitas of J.S. Bach over the course of two concerts. These are arguably Bach’s most intimate masterpieces, and here’s a rare opportunity to hear them performed by a master. (2 p.m. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Wed. Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $28-$75, schubert.org)
Also: Reggaeton/Latin-funk innovator La Doña, aka San Francisco singer Cecilia Cassandra Peña-Govea, should put on a truly theatrical Parkway Theater show promoting her new album, “Los Altos de la Soledad” (7:30 p.m., $20-$25).
Wednesday, Nov. 13
10. Oak Ridge Boys: As they make the rounds on their farewell tour, the longtime Nashville harmonizers have released another album, “Mama’s Boys.” It’s their first album in 50 years to not feature tenor Joe Bonsall, who bowed out of the group in December due to ALS and died this summer. His replacement Ben James is featured on many of the tunes on this new collection about, what else, moms. But the concert will focus on the Oaks’ many country hits, including “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue” and “American Made,” as well as some gospel numbers like “Have a Little Talk with Jesus.” (8 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy 55, Medina, $50-$79, medinaentertainment.com)
Also: The Sound Unseen film festival for music lovers kicks off with a screening of the new Devo documentary and a pre-show set by the tribute band Revo (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$30); Sound Unseen is also hosting a high-volume kickoff concert with the Dead History, Gay Witch Abortion and Big Salt (7 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $12-$15), and DJ Jake Rudh is hosting a Sound Unseen installment of his “Transmission” dance parties (8 p.m. Uptown VFW, free); Malian griot singer and acoustic guitar wiz Habib Koite is teaming up with two other West African virtuosos, Kora player Lamine Cissokho from the Ivory Coast and balafon maestro Aly Keïta from Senegal (7:30 p.m., Cedar Cultural Center, $35-$40); Moore By Four, the stylish jazzy Twin Cities vocal group for all occasions, helps Crooners celebrate its 10th anniversary (7 p.m., $35-$45); Grammy-winning, Illinois-bred country songbird Suzy Bogguss, known for the ‘90s Nashville favorites “Aces” and “Outbound Plane,” returns (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$45).
Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.
