The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

For more than 20 years, this New Hope spot has been slinging omelets and other sun-up fare, and the counter-lined diner is still as popular as ever. (Fat Nat’s has two other locations that came later, in Brooklyn Park and St. Anthony.) My server couldn’t stop herself from recommending nearly everything, but it was the Hatch green chile sauce that won out. You’ll find it on a number of menu items, along with a handful of other salsas, all made in house. In the Fat Nat’s Supremo ($14.95), a chorizo and cheese omelet rests on a bed of American fries, or savory roasted potatoes that have been tossed with that piquant green chili sauce. Another chunky red salsa crowns this massive breakfast.