The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Tuna sandwich at Food on the Fly
Never has a workday tuna sandwich lunch been more appealing.
Food on the Fly’s tuna is not your Subway scoop of mystery minced fish. The new downtown Minneapolis lunch-only spot, on the ground floor of the Forum 900 Building, is putting out food far beyond skyway-level expectations, including a hoagie stuffed to the brim with cubes of ruby-red raw tuna under a citrusy cabbage slaw with soy ginger aioli ($12).
The chefs behind Food on the Fly have fine-dining creds, and you see it in the whole menu of scratch-made items with Korean flavors. Bulgogi sausages can be had on sandwiches or in rice bowls, thinly sliced pastrami is made in-house, and their own vegan meat alternatives can replace any protein.
Also, the kimchi-spiced popcorn might be the best $2 desk snack you can get in downtown Minneapolis. (Sharyn Jackson)
900 2nd Av. S., #110, Mpls., foodontheflymn.com
Taco at Tres Bandidos
Who doesn’t love a choose-your-own adventure? Tres Bandidos offers up chicken, beef and pork cooked different ways and tucked into whatever plate-to-gullet delivery system a person desires in the moment. It’s similar to another large scale fast-casual chain in concept, but this a small, local company that’s true to its ingredients and community.
Tres Bandidos just opened in St. Paul this week on Snelling Avenue in the former Red’s Savoy Pizza space, which comes with a nice little parking lot in the back. Every day they’re roasting meats to make carnitas, beef birria and al pastor. There’s also a rotisserie where whole chickens twirl and baste themselves.
Diners can pick a meat, topping, salsas and add-ins like fried onions, jalapeños, cheese and more. The tacos are only $3 apiece and make a tidy little snack, while the burritos are stuffed full of goodies for $9.99. Our adventure for a whole family was thankfully affordable, including these rich carnitas tacos with pico de gallo. (Joy Summers)