New bar brings pimento cheese poppers and Giggle Water to Edina

The owners of Mr. Paul’s Supper Club will open Carnival Bar April 17.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 7:40PM
Beverage Director Nick Kosevich and executive chef/co-owner Tommy Begnaud have big plans for their newest bar. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Get ready for the Giggle Water. The owners of Mr. Paul’s Supper Club have transformed their back sandwich stand and sometimes pop-up bar into a whole new business.

Carnival Bar (3917 Market St.) will open April 17 in the former Po’ Boys and Jams location with a neighborhood-friendly menu and good-time inspiring cocktails.

“We’re super excited,” said Carrie Erickson, who owns Mr. Paul’s along with her spouse/executive chef Tommy Begnaud and their business partner Courtney Briden. “We love our neighbors and wanted to open a neighborhood bar with kind of a casual, but swanky, Hollywood Regency vibe.”

The room has gotten a complete makeover, leaning into the old-school circus paraphernalia that Begnaud already has, thanks to his inspiration and art-collecting grandfather, the namesake Mr. Paul.

On the menu are snacks like pimento cheese poppers and deviled eggs as well as the burgers that have garnered an enthusiastic following. Prices will mostly range from $9-$15.

A double stacked burger topped with melty cheese, burger sauce and thick cut house pickles on a white bread bun served on a white plate inside the restaurant.
Mr. Paul's burger, once only available at the bar or during happy hour will be a full-time addition to Carnival Bar's food offerings. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Behind the bar is beverage director Nick Kosevich, who will keep the frozen Irish coffee around, but the rest of the drinks lean into whimsy, like the Giggle Water: vodka flavored with cherry blossoms, cherry bark vanilla, cotton candy seltzer and citrus bubbles. There’s also a “miraculous color-changing cordial” with gin, rhubarb, butterfly pea flower, and ginger or popcorn margaritas — two words we haven’t heard together before. Those prices are mainly $15-$16. A trio of NA cocktails are also on the menu, including an Old Fashioned for $14.

The slim space allows for seating at the 14 bar stools with three high-top tables and a 12-seat patio that will come back soon.

For now, the bar will only be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. until close, when it isn’t booked out for private events. People will want to follow @CarnivalBar on Instagram for up-to-the moment information on hours.

“There’s such an opportunity to host small events back there,” said Erickson. “We have so much fun and wanted to extend that into more of a sexy, nighttime vibe than the more casual daytime sandwich shop.”

Erickson, Begnaud and crew have come to love the 50th and France neighborhood since they first opened Mr. Paul’s Supper Club in 2021. The same crew also opened Mothership Pizza nearby last year.

“It’s been so much fun to bring new things into this area,” she said. “We think this is going to be a great addition.”

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

