The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

As much of a treat is the food item that’s made on-site: the Tibetan momos. On the day we visited, vegetable ($11) or beef dumplings ($13) were the daily specials and came with seven pieces. We couldn’t decide which, and at the suggestion of staff, mixed and matched ($13). The dumplings are steam-cooked to order, the savory spices and seasonings along with fresh chives packing earthy, fragrant notes in both the ground beef and creamy potato dumplings. The two sauces that came with it, one challenging in heat and another more mild, struck a balance. The space, adorned with Tibetan art against a backdrop of light woods, was equally harmonious and grounding. (N.N.)