Your guide to the best Easter brunches, takeout and desserts

The restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel will have both sweet and savory offerings, from chef stations to a whole room for desserts. Find dishes like smoked salmon deviled eggs, mortadella tartine and crabcakes alongside quiches, waffles and braised chickpeas with soft boiled eggs. There are stations with steak, leg of lamb and eggs, and the Sweet Landscape dessert room will include a selection of mini cakes, pastries, pavlovas, truffles and much more. Cost is $95 for adults, $45 for kids. Reservations start at 10 a.m. and are available on Tock. 245 Hennepin Av., Mpls., mararestaurantandbar.com