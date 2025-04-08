Eat & Drink

Your guide to the best Easter brunches, takeout and desserts

From buffets and heat-and-serve spreads to pastries, egg bakes, chilaquiles and a nacho bar, there’s an option just right for you.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 4:05PM
Diane's Place has special pastry offerings available April 11-20. (Bump Opera Media)

In a year when spring has been playing a masterful game of hide and seek, the fact that Easter is less than two weeks away (April 20) may catch you off guard. It also might mean that you need a little help planning the holiday meal.

Not to worry. Whether you’re looking to have a special dinner out, bring in a full meal for out-of-town guests or to supplement your own brunch with world-class pastries, there are many options from Twin Cities restaurants ready to cater to your needs.

Apple chive salad is among the offerings at Cafe and Bar Lurcat.

DINING IN

Baldamar

Brunch is king here, and on Easter there’s a buffet served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that includes shrimp cocktail, shepherd’s pie, corn casserole, berries and cream, spinach and artichoke chicken, roasted halibut, charcuterie, vegetables and carrot cake cobbler. Also “action stations” serving ham, prime rib and berry poppy seed salad and a pasta bar that features Parmesan wheel pasta, lobster ravioli and more. They didn’t forget dessert, either. Cost is $62.95 adults, $22.95 kids 5-12. Reservations on Open Table. 1642 County Road B2 W., Roseville, baldamar.com

Breva

A special Easter brunch is on the menu at this restaurant in Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy a trio of eggs Benedict as well as classic brunch fare and lunch offerings (burger, pasta, salads and more). Items range from $14 to $38. Reservations recommended. 1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., brevabarandgrill.com

Butcher & the Boar

It’s all about the meats. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoy an Easter buffet that includes handmade sausages, house-cured bacon, fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, smoke prime rib carving stations and more. Cost is $55, $20 for kids. 901 N. 3rd St., Mpls., butcherandtheboarmpls.com

Café and Bar Lurcat

A family-style brunch menu will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with offerings both savory and sweet. Highlights include cinnamon rolls and muffins, apple-cheese-chive salad, French toast with rhubarb compote, scrambled eggs and bacon, breakfast baby potatoes, asparagus, roasted chicken with toasted almonds and pickled shallots, and harissa braised lamb shoulder with zhug, tabbouleh and yogurt. Dessert, too. Cost is $50, $18 for kids 12 and under. 1624 Harmon Place, Mpls., lurcatminneapolis.com

Chilango

It’s a buffet like no other: a build-your-own nacho bar with a queso fountain, smoked pork enchiladas and eggs with chorizo are at the table with pastries, greens, fruit, herb-garlic hash browns, smoked salmon dip, shrimp cocktail, a ham carving station and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $39 for adults, $19 for kids. 2730 W. Lake St., Mpls., chilangomn.com

Crasqui

There’s a special three-course brunch at this Venezuelan restaurant from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The adult menu includes corn soup with ham and cilantro as a first course, lamb stew or portobello stew as a second course and mora panna cotta or mango sorbet to finish. Cost is $50; special kids menu available for $25. Reserve your spot here. 84 Wabasha St., St. Paul, crasquirestaurant.com

D’Amico & Sons

An a la carte brunch menu features bottomless mimosas, maple French toast, breakfast pizza, Italian spring strata and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edina and Golden Valley locations; no reservations needed. 3948 W. 50th St., Edina; 7804 Olson Hwy., Golden Valley; damicoandsons.com

The Drake

Located in the lower level of the St. Paul Hotel, the restaurant will feature an a la carte Easter brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Start with sweet pea and prosciutto arancini ($9.95) and choose from piperade with two eggs ($15.85) or a white anchovy niçoise salad ($18.95). Dessert is a candied raspberry tart ($10.95). Reservations available on Tock. 350 N. Market St., St. Paul, stpaulgrill.com

Duke’s on 7

Get brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at this Craft & Crew restaurant. Find shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit and salad, eggs, biscuits and gravy, French toast bake, creamy hash browns, mac and cheese, breakfast meat, Benedicts, prime rib and a dessert bar. Cost is $44.99, $12 for kids under 12. Reservations available on Open Table. 15600 Highway 7, dukeson7.com

El Sazon Cocina & Tragos

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. get Easter brunch served family style. Choose from two appetizers (ceviche, queso fondue, guacamole, chips and salsa), one entree (steak and eggs, tortilla Española, pastel Azteca, Señora Croque, Benedictos, chilaquiles, honey-chipotle glazed ham, birria ramen), two sides (papas con rajas, mac and cheese, Oaxaca cheese hash browns, ejotes en Nogado, pork belly), and two desserts (churros, tres leches, capirotada). Cost is $38 for adults, $14 for the special kids menu. 5309 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., elsazonmn.com

Fhima’s

Have Easter brunch Moroccan style starting at 11 a.m. That means croissants, eggs your way, prime rib carving station, merguez sausage, frittata, harissa baby red potatoes, shakshuka grilled cheese, cumin grilled chicken, challah French toast, pastries and fruit. European coffee and fresh-squeezed juice included, and so is one mimosa, Bloody Mary or spirit-free beverage. Cost is $69, $25 for kids 12 and under. Reserve your spot on Tock. 40 S. 7th St., Mpls., fhimasmpls.com

Holman’s Table

It’s brunch with a view at this St. Paul airport. Start with chocolate chip and lemon poppy seed scones, blackened shrimp with cucumber rémoulade, all served family style. For entrees, choose from ham steak and eggs, wild rice-asparagus omelet, braised beef Benedict, Caprese burger, grilled salmon or roast turkey sandwich. Finish with chocolate caramel praline mousse or lemon-blueberry tart. Cost is $65 per person; reservations on Open Table. 644 Bayfield St., St. Paul, holmanstable.com

Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse

Celebrate with a brunch buffet at Kendall’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get all the goods, from strata, eggs, potatoes, breakfast meat and French toast to shrimp cocktail, spring greens, grilled chicken, broiled salmon and more. There are also stations for ham, turkey and omelets as well as a dessert display. Cost is $39.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids 3-12. A limited non-brunch menu will be available, too. 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW., Coon Rapids, kendallstc.com

Pastry delights at Mara's brunch at the Four Seasons. (Provided by Mara)

Mara

The restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel will have both sweet and savory offerings, from chef stations to a whole room for desserts. Find dishes like smoked salmon deviled eggs, mortadella tartine and crabcakes alongside quiches, waffles and braised chickpeas with soft boiled eggs. There are stations with steak, leg of lamb and eggs, and the Sweet Landscape dessert room will include a selection of mini cakes, pastries, pavlovas, truffles and much more. Cost is $95 for adults, $45 for kids. Reservations start at 10 a.m. and are available on Tock. 245 Hennepin Av., Mpls., mararestaurantandbar.com

The St. Paul Grill

Those looking to celebrate Easter later in the day can head to the St. Paul Grill. From 4 to 8 p.m. a special a la carte menu of salad, salmon tart, seafood cioppino, ahi tuna, lamb shank and desserts is available. Prices range from $15.95 (desserts) to $56.94 (seafood cioppino). Reservations available on Tock. 350 N. Market St., St. Paul, stpaulgrill.com

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

All the basics are covered at this brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fruit, pastries, eggs, hash browns, French toast, salad, vegetables and prime rib and ham carving stations. There’s also chimichurri chicken with cheddar grits and honey-glazed salmon with rice. Cost is $34.95 for adults, $17.95 for kids 3-12. (For later risers, regular dinner will be available from 2:30 to 7 p.m.) 456 Concord Exchange S., South St. Paul, stockyardstc.com

Surly Brewing Co.

There are a handful of reservation times left for Surly’s supersized brunch, featuring a buffet, family activities and cocktails. It’s a menu that really does have something for everyone, from salads, sandwiches and pickle rolls to scrambled eggs and bacon, mini breakfast burritos and biscuits and gravy. There’s also turkey and gravy, smoked pork loin, smoked salmon and a long list of sweets and pastries. From $19; reservations on Tock. 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., surlybrewing.com

Tattersall Distilling

If you’re looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet, head to the River Falls distillery from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both breakfast and lunch items will be available, including fruit, rolls, focaccia strata, scrambled eggs, baked cheesy potato hash with apple wood smoked bacon, breakfast bratwurst patties, ham and peas mac and cheese, carving stations, sweets and more. Cost is $36 for adults, $17 for 16 and under, 4 and under eat free. Reservations available on Tock. 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, tattersalldistilling.com

Tria Restaurant

There are several options at this North Oaks restaurant, depending on when you’re up and about. At a prix-fixe brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., choose from a long list of starters (fruit, salad, soup oysters), entrees (egg scrambles, French toast, crabcakes, chicken pot pie) and dessert. Prices range from $45. The brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. has all the standards plus crème brûlée French toast, strawberry ricotta blintzes, chicken Française and much more. Cost is $55 for adults, $20 for kids 3-11. There’s also a three-course prix-fixe dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, triarestaurant.com

Waterbury

This brunch includes croissants for the table, choice of entree (pistachio crunch pancakes, three varieties of eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, blackened salmon tostada, steak burrito, eggs in purgatory), family-style sides of bacon, chicken-apple sausage, hash and fruit and petit fours for dessert. Cost is $45 per person (kids meal of scrambled eggs and pancake is $15). 3012 Excelsior Blvd., Mpls., waterburympls.com

Wildfire

Specials at this Eden Prairie restaurant, available from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., include Braised Colorado Lamb Shank served with fresh spinach and cauliflower mashed potatoes ($44.95) and Triple Layer Carrot Cake ($9.95 per slice, $54.95 per cake). Available for dine-in and carryout all day; regular menu available, too. Reservations available on Open Table. 8251 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie, wildfirerestaurant.com

Xelas by El Sazon

It’s an all-you-can eat buffet with Latin flavors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a chilaquiles station, tamales and Mexican pastries. Catch live music by Marimba Mexico from noon to 1 p.m., and the Michelada bar. Cost is $40 for adults (includes a free mimosa); $18 for kids 4-12. Reservations available on Tock. 1180 Frontage Road W., Stillwater, elsazonmn.com/xelas

Heat and serve dinner from Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar in Eagan. (Provided by Mason Jar)

TAKEOUT / DESSERT

Alma

Dinner for four features spring flavors like bibb lettuce salad with sugar snap peas, roasted asparagus with herbed crème fraîche, baked egg strata, glazed smoked ham, warm potato salad with ‘nduja vinaigrette, and carrot cake with brown butter and cream cheese frosting. Step-by-step heating and serving directions included. Order online via Tock for pickup April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 528 University Av. SE., Mpls., almampls.com

The Buttered Tin

Everything you need for an Easter spread, thanks to the a la carte menu at the all-day cafe: veggie or sausage egg hot dish, salad, bacon, maple-fennel pork sausage, ham, berry bowls, pastry tray, cinnamon rolls and hot-crossed buns — all serve 8 to 10 ($15-$71). Desserts include pies (lemon meringue, Key lime, banana cream, coconut cream) and carrot cake ($36-$50). Pickup on April 18 or 19; 2445 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., 237 E. 7th St., St. Paul; thebutteredtin.com

Diane’s Place

Special Easter pastries will be available from April 11-20, including a matcha jelly roll (available by the slice or as a log that serves 4 to 6), pistachio and raspberry croissants, chocolate and caramel profiterole and marshmallow shortbread cookies. Pre-order online or by calling the restaurant, which is located in the Food Building: 117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-489-8012, dianesplacemn.com

France 44

Get a main course or supplement your meal with offerings from France 44. Meats include boneless leg of lamb, prime rib and house-smoked ham ($19.99-$49.99); sides include quiches, parkerhouse rolls, meat and cheese tray, asparagus, au gratin potatoes and housemade bacon ($15.99-$84.99); desserts are carrot cake, carrot cake cupcakes, Easter egg cookies and a cardamom braid ($4.99-$49.99). Order by April 12 at noon for pickup after 11 a.m. on April 19 at either France 44 or the St. Paul Meat Shop. 4351 France Av. S., Mpls., 1674 Grand Av., St. Paul; france44cheeseshop.com/preorder

The Grocer’s Table

Build your own Easter feast from an a la carte menu. Start with deviled eggs or boards ($53-$155); mains like spiral smoked ham, salad, rosemary maple-roasted baby carrots, Brussels sprouts, Gruyère and truffle potatoes and take-and-bake rolls ($28-$100); and brunch staples including quiches, French toast bake, bacon, buttermilk biscuits and more ($16-$54). There’s desserts and drink mixes, too. Order by April 12 for pickup on April 19. It’s also worth noting that the Grocer’s Table and sister restaurant Eloise also have dine-in Easter brunch. Seatings start at 9:30 a.m., with a few seats for walk-ins available. 326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, eloisemn.com and thegrocerstablemn.com

Heather’s

Get all the dinner help you need from Heather’s. Brunch includes two types of frittatas, salad, bacon, fruit salad and croissants ($4-$30); half hams, ham steak and lamb stew round out the heavier mains ($18-$130); sides are glazed carrots, mashed or cheesy potatoes, green beans and deviled eggs ($12-$20); and start or end with sweets like muffins, scones, strawberry cream cheese pie, carrot cake, gluten-free chocolate-raspberry roulade or an Easter bunny cupcakes ($3-$7). Order by April 17 for pickup on April 19-20 at either location; find detailed menu and ordering directions online. 5201 Chicago Av., Mpls.; 5445 Eden Prairie Road, Minnetonka; heathersmpls.com

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

Choose your own adventure at Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar in Eagan. The main meal serves six and includes herb-roasted strip loin with wild mushroom demi-glace, honey-glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, buttered green beans, Caesar or garden salad and dinner rolls. Cost is $185. Optional add-ons include Atlantic salmon, bison Swedish meatballs, smoked Gouda mac & cheese, chicken and Minnesota wild rice soup, Bloody Mary kits, Key lime pie, jumbo caramel-pecan or cinnamon rolls, and more ($12-$90). Order by April 18 at 3 p.m., pickup on April 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. for heat and serve, or April 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for hot and ready to serve. 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, masonjar.kitchen

Pâtisserie 46 and Rose Street Pâtisserie

Get these sweets for your Easter basket: table size strawberry-rhubarb tarts, Beatrix carrot cakes or citrons (petit versions available, too) as well as panetonne, cinnamon babka, apricot linzer cookies, hazelnut and praline-filled chocolate eggs, hot-cross buns and more. On the savory side there are quiches, salad, herbed butter rolls and Gougeres ($15-$60). Preorder on Tock for pickup April 18-20. 4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 171 Snelling Av., St. Paul; patisserie46.com

Rustica

Special holiday offerings include Easter danishes, lemon berry cake, carrot roulade, hot cross buns and six-packs of lemon-chamomile shortbread ($8-$50). And while you’re ordering, you may as well add bread and pastries, too (from $5.75). Order by April 15 either online or in-store for pickup April 19 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Minneapolis only. 3220 W. Lake St., Mpls., rusticabakery.com

