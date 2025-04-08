Your guide to the best Easter brunches, takeout and desserts

In a year when spring has been playing a masterful game of hide and seek, the fact that Easter is less than two weeks away (April 20) may catch you off guard. It also might mean that you need a little help planning the holiday meal.
Not to worry. Whether you’re looking to have a special dinner out, bring in a full meal for out-of-town guests or to supplement your own brunch with world-class pastries, there are many options from Twin Cities restaurants ready to cater to your needs.
DINING IN
Baldamar
Brunch is king here, and on Easter there’s a buffet served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that includes shrimp cocktail, shepherd’s pie, corn casserole, berries and cream, spinach and artichoke chicken, roasted halibut, charcuterie, vegetables and carrot cake cobbler. Also “action stations” serving ham, prime rib and berry poppy seed salad and a pasta bar that features Parmesan wheel pasta, lobster ravioli and more. They didn’t forget dessert, either. Cost is $62.95 adults, $22.95 kids 5-12. Reservations on Open Table. 1642 County Road B2 W., Roseville, baldamar.com
Breva
A special Easter brunch is on the menu at this restaurant in Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy a trio of eggs Benedict as well as classic brunch fare and lunch offerings (burger, pasta, salads and more). Items range from $14 to $38. Reservations recommended. 1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., brevabarandgrill.com
Butcher & the Boar
It’s all about the meats. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoy an Easter buffet that includes handmade sausages, house-cured bacon, fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, smoke prime rib carving stations and more. Cost is $55, $20 for kids. 901 N. 3rd St., Mpls., butcherandtheboarmpls.com
Café and Bar Lurcat
A family-style brunch menu will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with offerings both savory and sweet. Highlights include cinnamon rolls and muffins, apple-cheese-chive salad, French toast with rhubarb compote, scrambled eggs and bacon, breakfast baby potatoes, asparagus, roasted chicken with toasted almonds and pickled shallots, and harissa braised lamb shoulder with zhug, tabbouleh and yogurt. Dessert, too. Cost is $50, $18 for kids 12 and under. 1624 Harmon Place, Mpls., lurcatminneapolis.com
Chilango
It’s a buffet like no other: a build-your-own nacho bar with a queso fountain, smoked pork enchiladas and eggs with chorizo are at the table with pastries, greens, fruit, herb-garlic hash browns, smoked salmon dip, shrimp cocktail, a ham carving station and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $39 for adults, $19 for kids. 2730 W. Lake St., Mpls., chilangomn.com