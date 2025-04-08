Eat & Drink

Rosalia 2.0 coming soon, Hope Breakfast Bar continues suburban expansion

Daniel del Prado announces opening day as his cafes close, plus coffee flights in Lowertown, Duluth gets new burgers and more restaurant news.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 11:32AM
Daniel del Prado's Rosalia pizzeria will open a second location on Hennepin Avenue on April 27. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On the heels of his announcement that all four Cafe Cerés locations will close, chef/owner Daniel del Prado is shifting his focus to his pizza restaurant. Rosalia will open its second location on April 27 at 333 E. Hennepin Av.

Del Prado opened the first Rosalia in September 2020 in a former bakery space at the back of his first restaurant, Martina, in Linden Hills. Offering takeout, dine-in and an expansive patio, Rosalia quickly became a neighborhood favorite.

The new location will serve the wood-fired pizzas fans enjoy alongside salads, desserts and cocktails with hours extending from lunch through dinner.

Earlier this month, del Prado announced that he would close the four Minneapolis locations of Cafe Cerés coffee shop and cafe on April 13. In August 2024, the cafe baristas voted in favor of unionizing, but a contract had yet to be put into place. When releasing news of the closures, del Prado issued a statement that DDP Restaurant Group was committed to working with the union while representatives for UNITE HERE Local 17 released a statement that said, in part, that “the restaurant industry is fundamentally broken.”

DDP Restaurant group also operates Colita, Dexter’s, Minari and Porzana.

New Lowertown cafe serves up coffee flights and immaculate vibes

Quietly open for a couple of weeks now, Phê Coffee (289 E. 5th St., St. Paul) has been working valiantly to keep up with demand. The former Salty Tart cafe space has been remade with greenery, cozy seating and an impressive menu.

Offering coffee flights, salted cheese foam Vietnamese coffee, pastries, croffles (croissant/waffles), sandwiches and more, the new spot has struggled to keep up with enthusiastic demand and has been filled on recent visits. Stay tuned to @PheCoffeehouse on Instagram for an official grand opening coming soon.

Tres Bandidos brings new tacos to Snelling Avenue

The rotisseries are all fired up inside Tres Bandidos as the new fast-casual taco restaurant open is now open (143 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul). Diners get to choose rotisserie chicken, carnitas or birria served as tacos, burritos, bowls, plates or tortas with a hearty selection of salsas, too.

This new eatery is the work of Luna and Anthony Ramirez, whose family owns Taco Libre and Mexatlan Supermercado.

Online ordering and delivery options will be available soon.

Hangry Joe’s opens in Edina

Another week of restaurant news means we must have more fried chicken finger fodder. Hangry Joe’s has opened its second Minnesota location, proving that we’ve yet to reach chicken tender market saturation; the first location opened last summer in Inver Grove Heights. The national chain is known for its 100 tender giveaway contests and requiring folks to sign a waiver before consuming its spiciest offering. They’re also halal.

Find the newest outpost at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd. in Edina; more details at hangryjoes.com.

Country fried steak with peppery breakfast gravy dripping off the top, served with a biscuit, hashbrowns and some scrambled eggs.
Get classics like country fried steak with peppery breakfast gravy at Hope Breakfast Bar as well as over-the-top waffles and French toast. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hope Breakfast Bar’s major suburban expansion continues

Sarah and Brian Ingram’s Hope Breakfast Bar has an incredibly busy 2025 planned. A new location in Blaine (10950 Club West Pkwy.) is coming together, with eateries in Roseville and Wayzata expected to come next. But now the company has confirmed a ninth Hope Breakfast Bar will open at 464 Lake Drive E. in Chanhassen, in the former Davanni’s location. For this endeavor, the Ingrams have partnered with Debbie and Jeff Bornmann. Jeff and Brian Ingram are also co-founders of New Bohemia Wurst + Bierhaus.

Hope Breakfast Bar started in a historic St. Paul firehouse with decadent twists on classics, like red velvet waffles, shrimp and grits with fried chicken skin, elaborate lattes and more. Dedication to the eateries grew alongside Ingram’s stories of doing good through a charitable component of the eateries, where they regularly gave away meals and hosted food shelves during the pandemic.

Other Hope Breakfast Bar locations include Eagan, Edina, Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Woodbury and an express eatery inside Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. The Ingrams’ Purpose Restaurant Group also operates Apostle Supper Club and the Gnome Craft Pub both in St. Paul as well as Salt & Flour in downtown Minneapolis.

Inside their restaurants, tables come equipped with prayer cards and an invitation for diners to Share Hope.

Fresh smash burgers will open near UMD

Mad House Burgers will take the place of one of the Chilly Billy’s locations (1608 Woodland Av., Duluth) later this month. Owners Andrew Weisz and Adam Daoust are touting a fresh menu centered around crispy-edged burgers with toppings like bacon and cheese, jalapeños and a rotating burger of the month. Most are priced under $11. There are also chicken sandwiches, tots and a self-pour beer wall in the works.

Daoust took over Chilly Billy’s three locations in 2023 and will keep the other two locations at Miller Hill Mall and Tower Avenue in Superior operating as usual.

Look for an April 26 grand opening.

