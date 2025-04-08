Rosalia 2.0 coming soon, Hope Breakfast Bar continues suburban expansion

On the heels of his announcement that all four Cafe Cerés locations will close, chef/owner Daniel del Prado is shifting his focus to his pizza restaurant. Rosalia will open its second location on April 27 at 333 E. Hennepin Av.
Del Prado opened the first Rosalia in September 2020 in a former bakery space at the back of his first restaurant, Martina, in Linden Hills. Offering takeout, dine-in and an expansive patio, Rosalia quickly became a neighborhood favorite.
The new location will serve the wood-fired pizzas fans enjoy alongside salads, desserts and cocktails with hours extending from lunch through dinner.
Earlier this month, del Prado announced that he would close the four Minneapolis locations of Cafe Cerés coffee shop and cafe on April 13. In August 2024, the cafe baristas voted in favor of unionizing, but a contract had yet to be put into place. When releasing news of the closures, del Prado issued a statement that DDP Restaurant Group was committed to working with the union while representatives for UNITE HERE Local 17 released a statement that said, in part, that “the restaurant industry is fundamentally broken.”
DDP Restaurant group also operates Colita, Dexter’s, Minari and Porzana.
New Lowertown cafe serves up coffee flights and immaculate vibes
Offering coffee flights, salted cheese foam Vietnamese coffee, pastries, croffles (croissant/waffles), sandwiches and more, the new spot has struggled to keep up with enthusiastic demand and has been filled on recent visits. Stay tuned to @PheCoffeehouse on Instagram for an official grand opening coming soon.
Tres Bandidos brings new tacos to Snelling Avenue
The rotisseries are all fired up inside Tres Bandidos as the new fast-casual taco restaurant open is now open (143 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul). Diners get to choose rotisserie chicken, carnitas or birria served as tacos, burritos, bowls, plates or tortas with a hearty selection of salsas, too.