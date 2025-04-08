Rosalia 2.0 coming soon, Hope Breakfast Bar continues suburban expansion

Earlier this month, del Prado announced that he would close the four Minneapolis locations of Cafe Cerés coffee shop and cafe on April 13. In August 2024, the cafe baristas voted in favor of unionizing, but a contract had yet to be put into place. When releasing news of the closures, del Prado issued a statement that DDP Restaurant Group was committed to working with the union while representatives for UNITE HERE Local 17 released a statement that said, in part, that “the restaurant industry is fundamentally broken.”