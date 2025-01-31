The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

It’s best enjoyed immediately, while that skin is still crunchy and the inside juices are hot and dipped in sweet chili sauce that’s served on the side. Soul Lao’s space has a few tables, but there are even more inside the neighboring Wandering Leaf Brewing Co. taproom. It’s a lush space filled with trailing vines and greenery. Tuck this plan away for next week, when all the fancy dinner reservations are snapped up for Valentine’s Day. A pint of Super Lao Key rice lager and a shared KMG makes for a special kind of date night. (Joy Summers)