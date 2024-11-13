30+ options for Thanksgiving dinner in the Twin Cities area

It’s all about a la carte at Grocer’s Table, allowing you to curate your feast. Starters range from charcuterie and smoked fish boards ($155) to Cranberry Baked Brie ($45). Mains include a 15-pound Ferndale turkey ($130) and an array of sides: maple-sage sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted baby carrots, caramelized whipped yams with spiced pistachios, bacon mac and cheese and more ($18-$40). Don‘t forget dessert: salted caramel apple pie, pecan praline pumpkin pie ($52 each) and pints of Honey & Mackie’s ice cream ($11). There’s also brunch fare and drink mixers. Preorder online or call 952-466-6100 by Nov. 17 for pickup Nov. 26 and 27. All items are fully cooked and ready to reheat (except the turkey, which is brined and ready to roast). 326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, thegrocerstablemn.com