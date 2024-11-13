30+ options for Thanksgiving dinner in the Twin Cities area
From full meals to helpers to get you over the holiday hurdle, local restaurants and bakeries are stepping up to the (very full) plate.
Alma
Get everything but the turkey with Alma’s heat-and-serve holiday package. It includes hearth bread with Hope butter, ricotta with honey and herbs, roasted heirloom squash, sourdough bread-sage stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, caramelized Brussels sprouts with apple, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie. Packages available portioned for two ($70) or four ($140) for pickup on Nov. 26 or 27. Order on Tock. 528 University Av. SE., Mpls, almampls.com
Breva
Take chef Bjorn Thompson’s two-course Thanksgiving dinner home. The menu features turkey breast roulade, focaccia stuffing, green beans almandine, candied sweet potato brûlée, mashed potatoes and gravy and pumpkin praline cheesecake with spiced chantilly and toasted pumpkin seeds. Cost is $35 per person (minimum order of 2). Order by 4 p.m. Nov. 22 for pickup on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., brevabarandgrill.com.
D’Amico Catering
Get dinner for up to six from D’Amico at Home. The meal includes salads (mixed greens, wild rice); sides (cranberries, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, smashed potatoes, rolls, and dressing); herb-roasted turkey breast, thighs and gravy; and pumpkin pie with vanilla bean whipped cream. Cost is $265. Additional pies available for individual purchase ($34), including apple-brown butter streusel, bourbon pecan and French silk. Reserve your meal at order.damicocatering.com by noon on Nov. 24 for curbside pickup on Nov. 27 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom (5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley) or Edinburgh USA (8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park).
Dock & Paddle, Red River Kitchen, Keller Grille
Get a Thanksgiving meal kit and pick it up at one of three locations by Lancer Hospitality. House roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasted butternut squash, green bean casserole, rolls and pumpkin pie. Cost is $160, serves four to six. Feel free to add on a grazing board, shrimp cocktail, Swedish meatballs, roasted beet salad or ratatouille quinoa ($30-$35 each). Order by Nov. 23 for pickup Nov. 27 from noon-7 p.m. at one of these locations: Dock & Paddle, 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul; Red River Kitchen at Braemar Golf Course, 6364 John Harris Drive, Edina; Keller Grille at Keller Golf Course, 2116 Maplewood Drive, Maplewood.
Chowgirls Killer Catering
This one’s a major save if you’re aiming for feast day help with a vegan meal. This Minneapolis catering company is doing a meaty traditional meal for order, but there’s also a vegan meal option with a star of mushroom fennel bake with mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, green bean casserole, sweet potato soufflé and more. The whole vegan feast is $575 (meaty option is $675); starters, pies and more are available to order a la carte. Order online by Nov. 23 for pickup at their studio, 336 NE. Hoover St., Mpls.
El Sazon
Thanksgiving Meal Kit from El Sazon Cocina & Tragos serves up to six people for $300. Each kit includes a choice of turkey roulade or New York strip birria and fixings, and an array of side dishes, including pozole rojo, tamales, Mayan-style pumpkin dip and guacamole, green beans in a nogada sauce, harvest salad, mashed potatoes with queso creme and pumpkin spice tres leches cake. To order call 612-965-0603 or email elsazonmn@gmail.com. Pick up Nov. 27 from 4-8 p.m. or Nov. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 5309 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.
Food Gallery Catering
Sarah Enrico’s Minneapolis company is launching its Thanksgiving meal kits for pickup or delivery. Each kit includes holiday favorites, including butter-roasted turkey, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, wild rice and mushroom stuffed delicata squash, cheesy baked pumpkin pasta with kale, a modern take on Waldorf salad and more. Order by Nov. 22 at foodgallerycatering.com for pickup Nov. 27 at 2010 E. Hennepin Av., Building 6, Mpls. Delivery is available within 20 miles of Food Gallery’s kitchen. Bonus: You can opt for early kits available on Nov. 15 and 22 for early Thanksgiving or “Friendsgiving” celebrations. Cost is $348 and serves six generously.
Grocer’s Table
It’s all about a la carte at Grocer’s Table, allowing you to curate your feast. Starters range from charcuterie and smoked fish boards ($155) to Cranberry Baked Brie ($45). Mains include a 15-pound Ferndale turkey ($130) and an array of sides: maple-sage sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted baby carrots, caramelized whipped yams with spiced pistachios, bacon mac and cheese and more ($18-$40). Don‘t forget dessert: salted caramel apple pie, pecan praline pumpkin pie ($52 each) and pints of Honey & Mackie’s ice cream ($11). There’s also brunch fare and drink mixers. Preorder online or call 952-466-6100 by Nov. 17 for pickup Nov. 26 and 27. All items are fully cooked and ready to reheat (except the turkey, which is brined and ready to roast). 326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, thegrocerstablemn.com
Mara
Treat guests to the Four Seasons treatment with Mara’s Thanksgiving to go, offering starters through dessert. On the menu: butternut squash soup with maple and sage, baby kale salad, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce, roasted yams, sourdough stuffing with bacon and roasted apple, Brussels sprouts and two pies — Dutch apple and pecan. Cost ranges from $370 (serves four to six) to $590 (serves eight to 12). Order at exploretock.com/mara by Nov. 22 for pickup on Nov. 28 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. 245 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., mararestaurantandbar.com.
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Each traditional Thanksgiving Feast includes sliced herb-roasted turkey, sage and rosemary stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams, buttered green beans, salad (choice of Caesar or garden) and dinner rolls. Serves six; cost is $179. Plenty of add-ons available, too: cranberry sauce; honey-glazed ham; strip loin; smoked Gouda mac and cheese; house-made pumpkin, pecan and French silk pies; and much more (prices vary). Order by 3 p.m. Nov. 26. Heat-and-serve pickup is Nov. 27 from 1 to 6 p.m.; ready-to-serve pickup is Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Order at masonjar.kitchen. 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan.
Red Cow
Purchase an entire meal kit or go a la carte. Kits serve six to eight and include roasted turkey breast, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, mac and cheese, rolls and pumpkin pie; cost is $285. Want add-ons? Choose from glazed ham, dark turkey meat, cranberries, Brussels sprouts, wild rice stuffing, roasted salmon, apple and honey chèvre salad and a variety of charcuterie boards. Order at redcowmn.com by Nov. 25 for pickup between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Red Cow Uptown (2626 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.) or Rochester Red Cow (217 14th Av. SW.).
Surly Brewing Co.
Surly’s Thanksgiving feast is back, handling everything from drinks to dessert. Serving four to six, the menu includes: a 3-pound smoked turkey with jus, white cheddar mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, baby kale salad with dried cherries, puffed wild rice, feta, cider vinaigrette, cranberries, milk buns with honey butter, pumpkin pie and a bottle of 2024 Feastbier; $225. Add-ons include 2 pounds of dark meat with jus ($25) and the Grazing Platter, with smoked salmon, marinated olives, coppa, ham and pickle rolls, caprese bites and more ($115). Surly also will match donations to Second Harvest Heartland up to $5,000. Order on Tock for pickup Nov. 26-27 from 3-7 p.m. 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., surlybrewing.com.
Toma Mojo Grill
Get meals for two, four or eight this holiday season at Toma Mojo Grill. On the menu: turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sage-apple stuffing, green bean casserole, maple-glazed sweet potatoes, rolls and house-made pumpkin pie, with optional add-ons of mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts and carrot cake. Preorders are now open and will be accepted until supplies last. Pick up Nov. 27 at the Minnetonka (12977 Ridgedale Drive) and Richfield (1700 E. 66th St.) locations. Meals range from $95-$290; order online at tomamojogrill.com.
Travail
The Robbinsdale restaurant’s meal kit feeds six to eight and includes a whole 12- to 14-pound bird, sage sausage stuffing, turkey gravy, Bob’s Famous Sweet Potatoes, potato pavé with potato crème fraiche sauce and chive, creamed spinach green bean casserole, cranberry jam, 8 brioche buns, and shrimp cocktail with cocktail sauce and lemon. Cost is $300. Order on Tock for pickup Nov. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. 4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, travailkitchen.com.
Wildfire
Get individual dinners or group platters, featuring items such as roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, mushroom-herb stuffing, sweet potato-pecan casserole and more. Half-platters serve four to five; full platters serve eight to 10. Prices vary. Peek at the menu, and order online or by calling 952-914-9100. Wildfire is at 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Suite 3020, Eden Prairie.
Yum
Order all your favorite Thanksgiving sides: salads, soups, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, stuffed squash, Brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce, available in multiple sizes ($7.95-$59.95). Don’t forget dessert: pies, pumpkin bars, mini pumpkin cheesecakes and, of course, Patticakes are yours for ordering ($4.95-$54.95). Order online for scheduled pickup Nov. 27 at your closest Yum location in St. Louis Park, Minnetonka, St. Paul or Woodbury; yumkitchen.com.
Dining in
Breva Bar & Grill
Come early or late to Breva’s Thanksgiving dinner, serving from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The meal includes turkey breast roulade, focaccia stuffing, green beans almandine, candied sweet potato brûlée and pumpkin cheesecake with chantilly cream and costs $32. Reserve your spot at brevabarandgrill.com or call 612-353-6207 to make reservations for groups of six or more. 1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., brevabarandgrill.com.
Tattersall Distilling
It’s a buffet with all the traditional fixings — turkey, pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, salads, green bean casserole, sweet potato soufflé, creamed roasted corn and poblano soufflé and desserts — at Tattersall’s River Falls distillery and event center on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $35.95 for adults, $17.95 for kids under 16, free for kids under 4. Reservations available on Tock. 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis., tattersalldistilling.com
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse
A Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. features freshly baked breads, fruit, roasted butternut squash and quinoa salad, fall harvest mixed greens, roasted root vegetables, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, baked mac and cheese, roast turkey and gravy with cranberry sauce, a carving station and dessert station. (The full menu is here.) Cost is $39.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids 4-11, free for kids 3 and under. Not in a traditional mood? A limited menu of shareables and handhelds will be available, too. 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW., Coon Rapids, kendallstc.com.
Mara
Splurge on Thanksgiving dinner at the restaurant inside the Four Seasons. The buffet highlights include turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, seasonal pies, fall-inspired sweets and a cider station. Serving from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $145 for adults, $45 for ages 12 and under. Reserve your spot at exploretock.com/mara. 245 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., mararestaurantandbar.com.
Tria Restaurant
Tria’s three-course Thanksgiving Day prix fixe menu allows you to choose your own holiday adventure. First course options: kabocha squash soup, green salad or spinach salad; second course: traditional turkey dinner with fixings, beef bourguignon with potatoes and vegetables or walleye with seasonal vegetables; third course: pumpkin pie, chocolate pecan pie or raspberry sorbet. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; cost is $49; turkey dinner for ages 12 and under is $24 (regular kids’ menu available, too). 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, triarestaurant.com
Wildfire
Get a family-style meal at Wildfire in Eden Prairie on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The menu features roasted turkey, cedar-planked salmon, beef tenderloin and a range of traditional side dishes. Cost is $69.95 per person; $29.95 for ages 12 and under. Gluten-free dishes are also available. See the full menu here. Reserve your spot online; Wildfire is at 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Suite 3020, Eden Prairie.
Pie!
Buttered Tin
Hurry and reserve your pies — orders are due Nov. 19. Flavors include pumpkin (including gluten-friendly), French apple, rum pecan, French silk, Key lime, cherry almond, blueberry crumble, peach streusel, lemon meringue, banana cream and pumpkin Bundt cake. From $36; order at thebutteredtin.com/thanksgiving for pickup through Nov. 27 at either St. Paul (237 E. 7th St.) or Minneapolis (2445 NE. Marshall St.) locations.
Cooks | Bellecour
Sweet (and savory) holiday specials include Brie en croûte, black pepper-garlic dinner rolls (fresh or frozen), pumpkin mousse pie and pumpkin tartlets ($7-$49.95). But no one will stop you from ordering a bunch of pastries, too. Order online for pickup from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 or 27 at one of the bakery‘s three locations: Edina, Minneapolis’ North Loop and St. Paul.
Fruit & Grain
The peanut-free and nut-free bakery has a range of holiday offerings, both sweet and savory. There are cookies, pumpkin pie, salted caramel apple pie, chocolate oat pie, pear-caramel cardamom pie, salted maple pie and “Pop Tarts” ($12-$42). On the savory side, find potato and thyme galette, roasted Brussels sprouts, delicata squash gratin, and a full smoked turkey dinner ($30-$120). Order online for pickup Nov. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Story & Teller, 316 N. 2nd St., Mpls.
Honey & Rye
Get pies — pumpkin, apple, pecan, chocolate coconut cream ($40 each) — as well as breads, dinner rolls, pastries, quiches, croissants, breakfast sandwiches and more ($7-$45). Order online by Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. for pickup on Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon at sister restaurant Bakehouse, 4615 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park.
Hold the Wheat
This gluten-free/celiac-safe bakery in St. Louis Park is offering classics like pumpkin and pecan, but also some decadent additions like raspberry chocolate silk and salted caramel apple. There are a few vegan pie options, too. Prices range from $36 to $50. Order online for pickup Nov. 27 or the morning of Nov. 28. 4050 Brookside Av., St. Louis Park
Hot Hands
Classics like pumpkin, sweet potato and apple pie along with a creamy vanilla and mini pie options. Hot Hands also has morning brighteners like take-and-bake biscuits, honey butter, cream gravy and frozen pot pies. Orders can be picked up at the St. Paul shop Nov. 26-28. Pies are $36, and samplers start at $34.95. Order online. 272 S. Snelling Av., Suite 100, St. Paul
Milkjam
Ice cream pies are the best of all worlds, and just for this season Sameh Wadi’s Lyn-Lake shop makes them. Ridin’ Duuurty is one of their most popular ice creams with an Oreo-mix base. Pecan pie with molasses ice cream, brown butter caramel, toasted pecans in graham cracker crust; cranberry orange pie has cranberry ice cream, orange marmalade, toasted almond crumble in a gluten-free, vegan graham cracker crust, and a pumpkin cheesecake pie; $36-$39. Order online for Nov. 26 pickup. 2743 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.
Parlour St. Paul
Complete your holiday meal with whole pumpkin or Dutch apple 9-inch pies for $25 each; pick up Nov. 27 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Order on Tock. 267 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
Rustica
Order your pies and rolls by Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 27. Special Thanksgiving menu includes: pumpkin pie, $40; potato rolls, $10 for six; pumpkin pear spread, $9; maple pecan butter, $4; shortbread cookies, $7 for six; molasses crinkle cookies, $10 for six. Order in-store or online; pickup is at the Minneapolis store (3224 W. Lake St.) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sarah Jane’s Bakery
The Northeast bakery will have pies — pumpkin, apple, Dutch apple, rhubarb custard, strawberry-rhubarb, harvest apple, Maine wild blueberry, Key lime, French silk and pecan ($15.25-$21.25) — and an array of desserts, breads and breakfast items. Order by Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 26 or 27 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bakery is at 2853 NE. Johnson St., Mpls.; get ordering details at sarahjanesbakery.com/thanksgiving.
Sift
Get gluten-free breads, stuffing cubes, desserts (pumpkin pie, apple pie with salted caramel, carrot cake, vegan chocolate torte, pumpkin bars, brownies or pie crust), doughnuts, muffins and cinnamon rolls at this gluten-free bakery ($21-$45). Order by 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 for pickup on Nov. 26 or 27 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4557 Bloomington Av. S., Mpls., holiday.siftglutenfree.com.
Vikings & Goddesses Pie Co.
Pie is what they do. Order your holiday pies now — pumpkin, caramel apple, pecan date, sweet corn custard, Key lime ($28-$32) — as well as fresh or frozen croissants, pastries and danishes ($8-$22). Order by 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 for pickup Nov. 26 or 27 at Nina’s Coffee (St. Paul) from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Backstory Coffee (St. Paul, North Loop and Bloomington) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or at Vikings & Goddesses from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2036 Marshall Av., St. Paul.
Wildfire
No need to worry about dessert. Get pumpkin pie, Door County cherry pie, maple pecan pie and Key lime pie by the slice for $9.95 or whole pies for $29.95 (plus tax). Call 952-914-9100 to order for pickup on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Suite 3020, Eden Prairie.
