Tennis star Jannik Sinner tested positive for a steroid twice but will not be suspended

''We are encouraged that no fault or negligence has been found on Jannik Sinner's part. We would also like to acknowledge the robustness of the investigation process and independent evaluation of the facts under the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP), which has allowed him to continue competing,'' the ATP Tour said in a statement. ''This has been a challenging matter for Jannik and his team, and underscores the need for players and their entourages to take utmost care in the use of products or treatments. Integrity is paramount in our sport.''