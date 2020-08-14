Sister act

The fraternal twins in “Teenage Bounty Hunters” might be more successful chasing bail jumpers if they weren’t so busy squaring their deeply religious beliefs with their carnal desires. The 10-part series is the latest example of how television is finally embracing the concept that girls can be as “superbad” as the boys. Kadeem Hardison, best known for playing Dwayne Wayne on “A Different World,” is a hoot as the sisters’ exasperated boss/babysitter.

Now streaming on Netflix

Fight club

Everything wrong with government is on display in “Boys State,” the award-winning documentary about high school seniors in Texas participating in a camp that’s supposed to teach them about politics. Instead, the takeaway lesson seems to be that thoughtful ideas should only play a minor role in campaigning. By the end, you’ll wonder if the Constitution has been replaced by “Lord of the Flies.”

Now streaming on Apple TV

Blinding me with science

“Weird but True!” has made the move from National Geographic Kids to a streaming service without losing any of its giddy enthusiasm. The adult hosts still exhibit childlike wonder as they discover dinosaur fossils and explore the idea of traveling to Mars. The comedy sketches play out like something you’d see during late-night hours on cable access, but the producers do spring for field trips to Utah and Hawaii.

Now streaming on Disney+

Call of duty

Gamers are probably too busy saving a kingdom to pay any attention to the British sitcom “Dead Pixels,” which relies almost totally on making fun of their obsessions. They’re not missing much. The characters are as bland as a round of Pong.

7 p.m. Tuesday, WUCW, Ch. 23

Space invaders

Video game players get a lot more respect in “High Score,” a docuseries that traces the history of the craze. Sonic the Hedgehog and Donkey Kong may no longer be pop culture icons, but it’s fascinating to see how those creatures came to rule the roost. Less interesting are the testimonials from former arcade champions going into agonizing detail about their glory days.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Netflix



