'The Brothers Sun'

Michelle Yeoh has only one fight scene in this eight-part series — and it's a doozy. But for the most part, the Oscar winner leans on her dry delivery to play the mother of two very different sons, drawn into a mob battle in modern-day Los Angeles. The action scenes are top-notch, especially when choreographed to unexpected soundtrack choices like a Chinese version of "The First Cut Is the Deepest." Yeoh lands the most effective punches whenever she gives her kids a Tiger Mom glare. The plot doesn't make much sense, but you'll be having too much fun to notice. Netflix

'The 81st Golden Globe Awards'

This once prestigious ceremony has fallen on hard times, which explains why they struggled to secure a host until just a few weeks ago. Comedian Jo Koy finally stepped up for the thankless job. Despite the suspect nature of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the members have always managed to do a good job of forecasting which films the Academy Awards will favor. That tradition bodes well for "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," which lead the field in movie nominations. "Succession" is the heavy favorite in the TV categories. 7 p.m. Sunday, CBS

'Grimsburg'

Jon Hamm voices the role of Marvin Flute, a detective with the fashion sense of Lt. Columbo and the ego of secret agent Sterling Archer. The humor is closer in spirit to "Family Guy" than to "The Simpsons," with one racy reference after another. Pop culture nerds will appreciate the nods to everything from the Trix rabbit to "The Shape of Water." The series has already been renewed for a second season. 7 p.m. Sunday, Fox

'Cash Cab Music'

If you can't identify Duluth native's Robert Zimmerman, you've got little hope of keeping up with the contestants in this all-music version of the "Cash Cab" franchise. Host/driver Adam Growe does a nice job of spewing out the questions without running any traffic lights on the Toronto streets. 9 p.m. Monday, AXS

'Secrets of Polygamy'

The shadiest members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints come under fire in this investigative series that exposes cult worship and incest throughout the country. Those who think polygamy is limited to Utah may be surprised when the series travels to North Dakota to unearth highly disturbing behavior. 9 p.m. Monday, A&E