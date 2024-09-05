Target slows store theft, but at a cost to shopping experience

**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before 3:01 a.m. ET Tuesday, July 23, 2024. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** Items in the camping aisle behind a glass barrier to prevent theft at a Walmart in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., July 12, 2024. Shoplifting and fentanyl use have tested the patience of California voters, who will decide in November whether to impose stricter laws that would lead to more incarceration. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times) (ALEX WELSH)