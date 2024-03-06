The biggest hockey event of the year gets underway at Xcel Energy Center and David La Vaque is joined by Andover coach Matt Manney on the Talking Preps podcast to look at the teams, players and storylines to watch. Tap below to listen.
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
