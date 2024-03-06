David La Vaque, Jim Paulsen, Heather Rule and Jerry Zgoda will spend the rest of the week tracking down moments and memories at the boys hockey state championships at Xcel Energy Center. Come back often to see what they found.

. . .

Pick your favorite day of the year. Any of the holidays, the first day of a favorite season, a birthday. Or, for hockey fans in Minnesota, the start of the boys hockey state tournament.

Welcome to tourney time! We start with a day of Class 1A quarterfinals, and those start with Warroad, the team from Hockeytown USA.

The Warriors, seeded second, are undoubtedly hungry to win a state title, having lost in the championship game each of the past two years. Warroad's 25 state tournament appearances started in 1948. Warroad won in 1994 and 1996 and then again in 2003 and 2005. That was T.J. Oshie's 2005 squad that last won it all for the Warriors.

Their opponent, New Ulm, is the only program in the Class 1A field that wasn't here last year. The Eagles make their first state trip to the X since 2019. New Ulm is on an 11-1 run since mid-January, with a 5-2 loss at Hopkins. The Eagles are overall 0-13 at the state tournament.

Save the Mariucci chants

It's not unheard of for some student sections of winning teams to fire up a "Mar-eee-ooo-cci" chant in the closing minutes of a quarterfinal victory at Xcel Energy Center. The implication, of course, is that the losing team will fall to the consolation bracket with games at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus.

This year, however, all consolation games in Class 1A and 2A will be played at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood. Chant accordingly.

The crowds

Attendance will grow as the tournament moves along, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday night crowds drawing tens of thousands of fans. Total attendance for last year's four-day tournament was 121,589, which includes the Class 1A and Class 2A championship bracket games, plus all consolation games.