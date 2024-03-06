



Class 1A quarterfinal schedule

Wednesday

Warroad 8, New Ulm 1

Northfield (22-4-2) vs. [3] St. Cloud Cathedral (23-4-1), 1 p.m.

Alexandria (19-9-1) vs. [1] Hermantown (18-8-2), 6 p.m.

[5] Orono (20-8-0) vs. [4] Mahtomedi (17-11-0), 8 p.m.

Warroad routs New Ulm

Warroad only led 1-0 after the first period. But the offensive firepower of the No. 2-seeded Warriors started 15 seconds into the second period before a five-goal outburst in the middle frame on the way to a 8-1 victory over unseeded New Ulm in the first Class 1A quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

Senior winger Murray Marvin-Cordes scored a hat trick, while senior Carson Pilgrim and sophomore Dominic Anthony each scored two goals in the game. Defenseman Will Hardwick assisted on the first three goals of the second period.

Pilgrim, a Mr. Hockey finalist, beat the goaltender off the rush with his shot 15 seconds into the second period for a 2-0 lead. About midway through the period, Anthony converted a Michigan goal to make it a 4-0 game. The play was reviewed and determined to be a good goal.

Warroad (24-5-0) made it 6-0 by the second intermission with goals 32 seconds apart from senior defenseman Ryan Lund and another from Pilgrim. Marvin-Cordes completed his hat trick in the third period with a breakaway, shorthanded goal.

It was a relatively quiet start for the Warriors until less than six minutes remained in the first period. Marvin-Cordes chased down a puck in the offensive zone, resulting in an initial shot on goal from linemate Pilgrim. The puck popped out in front to Marvin-Cordes, and he fired a nifty backhander into the net for the 1-0 lead.

New Ulm had a power-play opportunity for the final two minutes of the first period, but the Warriors defense stifled them from getting anything set up in the offensive zone.

For the Eagles (23-6-0), the loss snaps the 11-1 run they'd been on since mid-January. Warroad shut down a New Ulm team that came in averaging 5.71 goals per game. Warroad outshot New Ulm 37-6 in the game. Junior defenseman Talan Helget made it a 7-1 game in the third period.

Game 1′s three stars

Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad forward: Scored his second hat trick of the season (Dec. 29 vs. Providence Academy) and two assists, tying his season-high with five points in a game.

Carson Pilgrim, Warroad forward: Scored two goals and one assist.

Dominic Anthony, Warroad forward: Scored a pair of goals, including a Michigan goal in the second period.

Game 1′s key numbers

0: Wins in the state quarterfinals for New Ulm. The program is 0-13 at state in seven trips.

8: Goals in a game ties the season-high mark for Warroad. The Warriors defeated Crookston 8-0 on Jan. 11.

11: Goals this season for Dominic Anthony, after he scored a Michigan goal in the second period.

2004: The last time Warroad lost a state quarterfinal game, a 2-1 overtime loss to Orono. Warroad is 9-0 in state quarterfinals since then.

Class 2A quarterfinal schedule

Thursday

Rochester Century/John Marshall (22-4-2) vs. [2] Chanhassen (23-5-0), 11 a.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall (17-10-1) vs. [3] Centennial (19-7-2), 1 p.m.

[1] Edina (23-4-1) vs. Elk River/Zimmerman (18-9-1), 6 p.m.

[4] White Bear Lake (20-7-1) vs. [5] Grand Rapids (17-11-0), 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Class 1A: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday

Class 2A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday

Championship games

Class 1A: noon Saturday

Class 2A: 7 p.m. Saturday

Tournament brackets

Class 2A | Class 1A

Tickets, TV

Ch. 45 will stream all three rounds for free and will televise the semifinals and championship games. Link to the streams and find other details on how to watch here. Tickets to the event range from $13 to $20 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

