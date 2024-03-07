Come back often for updates.

Class 2A quarterfinal schedule

Thursday

Chanhassen 7, Rochester Century/John Marshall 0

Cretin-Derham Hall (17-10-1) vs. [3] Centennial (19-7-2), 1 p.m.

[1] Edina (23-4-1) vs. Elk River/Zimmerman (18-9-1), 6 p.m.

[4] White Bear Lake (20-7-1) vs. [5] Grand Rapids (17-11-0), 8 p.m.

Game 1 / 1:10 p.m.

Chanhassen's chase continues

Chanhassen will finish its first boys hockey state tournament appearance at the Xcel Energy Center as planned.

The Storm took control of Rochester Century/John Marshall and won 7-0 in the first Class 2A quarterfinal game played Thursday. No. 2 Chanhassen (24-5) sought to overcome the same fate as the past two second-seeded teams — Maple Grove in 2023 and Cretin-Derham Hall in 2022 — which lost in the Class 2A state tournament quarterfinals.

Jack Christ scored with just 21.2 seconds remaining in the first period. His teammates kept the momentum going in the second period. Goals by Tyler Smith, Caden Lee and, on the power play, Gavin Uhlenkamp. The Storm advance to Friday's semifinal and face either No. 3 Centennial or Cretin-Derham Hall.

Rochester Century/John Marshall (22-5-2) goaltender Kyle Lappi made 26 saves before getting replaced with 3:11 to play in the third. His team was outshot 42-12.

DAVID LA VAQUE

Game 1′s three stars

Jack Christ, Chanhassen senior forward: Scored with 21.2 remaining in a first period that was more competitive than expected.

Kam Hendrickson, Chanhassen senior goalie: The Storm does not get the shutout if not for some key saves with his leg pads in the first period.

Caden Lee, Chanhassen senior forward: Shook off his first goal when official video ruled it to be offside. Tallied another goal to make it 3-0 – and this one counted.

Semifinals

Friday

Class 1A: [3] St. Cloud Cathedral vs. [2] Warroad, 11 a.m.

Class 1A: [4] Mahtomedi vs. [1] Hermantown, 1 p.m.

Class 2A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Championship games

Class 1A: noon Saturday

Class 2A: 7 p.m. Saturday

Tournament brackets

Class 2A | Class 1A

Tickets, TV

Ch. 45 will stream all three rounds for free and will televise the semifinals and championship games. Link to the streams and find other details on how to watch here. Tickets to the event range from $13 to $20 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

