NBA Western Conference quarterfinals

No. 6 Phoenix vs. No. 3 Timberwolves

(Wolves lead series 3-0)

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Phoenix

TV; radio: BSN and TNT; 100.3 FM and iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Game preview

Opening bell: There have been 153 NBA playoff series where a team has fallen behind 3-0, and the trailing team has never ended up winning the series. Only four times has a team forced Game 7. Facing that kind of reality on Friday, the Suns were outhustled and outscored easily by the Timberwolves.

Watch him: Wolves G Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been the X-factor in this series. Because Karl-Anthony Towns has been in foul trouble and Kyle Anderson has been injured, Alexander-Walker has stepped up on both ends of the floor. In Friday night's 126-109 victory at Footprint Center, he played 33 minutes, scored 16 points and was a team-best plus-23.

Injuries: Suns G Damion Lee (knee) is out and G Grayson Allen (ankle) sat out Friday. For the Wolves, Anderson (hip pointer) is probable.

Forecast: The Suns faced a near must-win situation in Game 3, but the same script that boosted the Wolves in the first two games — dominant third quarters — played out again. For Phoenix to steal a game, it will have to get much better on the boards. The Wolves had a lopsided 50-28 rebound edge Friday, including 15-5 on the offensive end.

. . .

