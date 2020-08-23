Authorities in Prescott, Wis., are responding to a scene outside the city’s Post Office where a suspicious device was left Sunday morning. People have been warned to avoid the area.

As of 1:30 p.m., Chief Eric Michaels said in a phone interview that the situation was ongoing.

Police were notified at 9:55 a.m. of a suspicious object left on Campbell Street near the Prescott Post Office. The area was blocked off and evacuated upon initial observations of the device.

Michaels said in a news release that while the object may look like a firework, “there is substantial reason to believe it is not.”

The department is working to get people in the area back into their homes as soon as possible. Additional resources have been called to the scene.

