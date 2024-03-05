Great hero stories have a predictable arc: humble beginnings, mettle-testing hardships and, finally, a resolution where you hate to say goodbye. Galactic Pizza has followed that trope with grace as it announced Tuesday that its impressive 20-year run on Lyndale Avenue has ended.

A post via social media reads in part, "We have made the difficult decision to close our doors, effective immediately. Thank you to all our customers, staff and community."

The pizzeria was founded in 2004 by Peter Bonahoom, and New Jersey native John Wackerman bought it in 2017. Galactic Pizza was notable for its commitment to the environment. Delivery workers dressed as their own lo-fi costumed superheroes, winging from store to doorstep in weather-dependent three-wheeled electric cars.

Although the costumes and cars tamed a bit over the years — into actual electric cars — the restaurant's commitment to planet-saving pizza remained. The restaurant used seasonal ingredients when possible and mozzarella cheese from cows raised without hormones or antibiotics. The vegan pizzas were popular in a neighborhood known for conscious eaters. Food waste was utilized by local hog farms and what couldn't be reused was composted.

There were also heart-shaped pizzas on Valentine's Day, a small dining area and patio when the weather cooperated and a lot of memories.

Pizza fans took to social media comments to show an outpouring of love, with one fan sharing on Facebook: "Galactic Pizza will always hold a locally-sourced, ecologically responsible place in my heart."







