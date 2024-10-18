Sunday supper: Spiced Chickpea Squash Bowls

From bestselling author Julia Turshen’s new book, “What Goes With What,” which is not only filled with tips, essays and recipes, but charts that encourage readers to cook creatively with the building blocks she provides. About this recipe, Turshen writes: “These are a perfect fall or winter vegetarian entrée. I love making them with acorn squash because their cavities are so large, but you can also use delicata squash (cut in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds), or make ‘mini’ squash bowls with honeynut squash halves. These happen to be totally vegan and are great drizzled with a simple tahini sauce, or you can try topping them with some crumbled feta cheese (so no longer vegan, but delicious). If you don’t like cilantro, just skip it!” (Flatiron Books, 2024).