Sunday supper: Spiced Chickpea Squash Bowls
The vegetarian recipe is a cozy way to usher in the cooler temperatures.
Makes 4.
From bestselling author Julia Turshen’s new book, “What Goes With What,” which is not only filled with tips, essays and recipes, but charts that encourage readers to cook creatively with the building blocks she provides. About this recipe, Turshen writes: “These are a perfect fall or winter vegetarian entrée. I love making them with acorn squash because their cavities are so large, but you can also use delicata squash (cut in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds), or make ‘mini’ squash bowls with honeynut squash halves. These happen to be totally vegan and are great drizzled with a simple tahini sauce, or you can try topping them with some crumbled feta cheese (so no longer vegan, but delicious). If you don’t like cilantro, just skip it!” (Flatiron Books, 2024).
- 2 acorn squash, halved through the stems, seeds scooped out and discarded
- About 7 tbsp. olive oil
- Kosher salt
- 1 small yellow onion, finely diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. ground coriander
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp. sweet pimentón (smoked Spanish paprika)
- 1 (15-oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15-oz.) can crushed tomatoes
- A large handful of fresh cilantro (mostly leaves, but some tender stems are fine), chopped
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place the squash cavity side up on a sheet pan. Drizzle each squash with about a tablespoon of oil and then use your fingers to coat the squash with the oil. Season each squash half generously with salt.
Roast the squash until it’s just tender when pierced with a paring knife, 30 to 45 minutes, depending on the squash.
While the squash is roasting, place the remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a skillet over medium heat and add the onion, garlic, cumin, coriander, cinnamon and pimentón and a large pinch of salt. Cook, stirring now and then, until the onion is softened, about 10 minutes. Add the chickpeas and tomatoes and turn the heat to high. Once the mixture comes to a boil, turn down the heat and let it simmer for 15 minutes to combine and deepen the flavors. Turn off the heat, stir in the cilantro, and season the chickpeas to taste with salt.
Divide the chickpeas among the squash halves and serve hot or at room temperature.
