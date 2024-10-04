Sunday supper: Polpette di Melanzane alla Norma

From “Italian Snacking” by Anna Francese Gass, who writes: “In the south of Italy, eggplants show up in many dishes, in many variations. In Puglia, eggplant meatballs are popular, with each home making them their own, using different cheeses, sometimes capers, even chopped olives. I decided to give my eggplant polpette my own flair, as well. Even if you aren’t an eggplant lover, I beg you to try this recipe. The eggplant melts in the middle and gets perfectly brown crispy edges. Pasta alla Norma is one of my absolute favorite dishes from Sicily; I added ricotta salata and serve it with tomato sauce.” (Union Square & Co., 2024).