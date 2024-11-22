Sunday supper: Sticky Asian Meatballs

From RecipeTinEats founder Nagi Maehashi’s new book “Delicious Tonight: Foolproof Recipes for 150+ Easy Dinners,” Maehashi writes, “I’ve been rolling canapé-sized versions of these meatballs for years. Why it took me this long to make them dinner-sized is beyond me. I find pork makes the most tender meatballs and is perfect with the aniseed notes of Chinese five spice and hoisin. As for that shiny glaze? It’s sweet, savory, and a little bit spicy — perfect for smothering and soaking into warm steamed rice.” (Countryman, 2024).