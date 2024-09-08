Suburban school districts say busing is off to a smooth start. Except in two districts.

The district has always had a policy to provide transportation to open-enrolled students upon request if space is available on a bus. The opt-in change, along with a flood of more than 680 requests from open-enrolled families, meant that some students living outside the district didn’t receive their requested bus assignment until a few days before school started. Others, even some who requested a stop before the Aug. 1 deadline, were still waiting on Friday to hear if they’ll have a spot on a bus at all.