When is the first day of school in Minnesota? That depends.

The majority of suburban districts now stagger start dates to allow for such orientation days. The idea isn’t a new one — schools have long invited students in to walk through their schedule and grow accustomed to new routines. But before the COVID-19 pandemic, many of those sessions occurred the week before the first day of school. Now, as school leaders look for ways to rebuild a sense of community and reduce anxiety among students who lost years of in-person learning, they are carving out more time for the transition from summer break.