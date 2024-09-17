Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

This year marks the 20-year anniversary of “Solo,” a performance featuring artists chosen for the McKnight Fellowships for Dancers. On the docket are an array of enticing projects, like Sam Aros-Mitchell’s performance of a restaging/reconstruction of two original pieces by José Limón. Among them is a solo from “Danzas Mexicanas,” which was created using inspiration from Mayan and Aztec sculptures, as well as “The Deer solo” from Limón’s “The Unsung.” Dante Puleio, director of Limón Dance, is restaging the work. Also performing is Leila Awadallah, who spent five days in Lebanon with choreographer Alexandre Paulikevitch to create a piece about memory that reflects on the experience of being Palestinian-American. In addition, “Solo” includes works by Demetrius McClendon/ImagineJoy, ballet dancer Yuki Tokuda, and Sharon Picasso. Cheng Xiong, who won’t be performing because of an injury, will share footage from his process of working with Denden Karadeniz in Amsterdam. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $25. 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)