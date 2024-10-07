One of the first shifts occurred in our kitchen. It used to be that Adrean and I could not be in it at the same time. How she went about cooking as a sighted person was completely different than the way I went about cooking as a tactile person, and we had believed it best to have it be one person in there at a time. Traditionally, sighted people gave us a wide berth whenever we were at work. For us, it meant losing opportunities. For example, I might be peeling apples while remembering that I needed to tell Adrean something, unaware that she was at the moment walking through the kitchen to throw something in the trash can. She might pass behind me again on her way out and that particular thought might be gone forever.