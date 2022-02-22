St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will deliver his annual State of the City address Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. through a broadcast on the city's Facebook page.
The address, which has been given in the spring in recent years, is typically a chance for the mayor to discuss the city's goals and challenges for the coming year.
Carter, who was elected to a second four-year term in November, said in a recent interview that the COVID-19 pandemic, public safety and rent control are among the most pressing issues his administration is facing.
The mayor will hold a media availability outside City Hall to answer questions after the address.
