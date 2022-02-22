Mayor Melvin Carter proposed a rolling rent control exemption for newer housing during his annual state of the state address Tuesday, ahead of the first stakeholder meeting on the policy impacting St. Paul on May 1.

Carter said he is drafting a policy that would provide a rolling exemption for new housing that is less than 15 years old.

"Every single city that we can find with a rent stabilization policy in place provides an exemption to incentivize construction of new housing units, and so should we," Carter said.

Advocates behind the rent proposal championed its status as one of the strictest policies in the nation.

The ordinance would apply to both neighbors building duplexes and large developers building apartment buildings, said Carter.

The draft of this ordinance will be sent to city council before the end of the day and Carter said he is prepared to sign it into law.

The first meeting of the Rent Stabilization Stakeholder Group is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday. View the livestream here: https://www.stpaul.gov/rent-group.