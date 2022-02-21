One person was killed and others wounded midday Monday from gunfire outside a funeral home, where services were about to be held for a man who was fatally shot in the city early this month, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue near the Bradshaw Funeral Home, the location of services for 26-year-old Casanova Carter.

"Multiple people shot, one died from injuries," according a police statement on Twitter.

There was no word yet on arrests or a motive for the shooting.

There have been eight homicides in St. Paul so far this year.

Carter, of St. Paul, was shot on the night of Feb. 1 in the 700 block of Winslow Avenue. He died at the scene.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in connection with Carter's death. Police said they do not believe this shooting was random.

Anyone with information about either shooting is urged by police to call them at 651-266-5650.