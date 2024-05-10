A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car in Brooklyn Park, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of N. Oxbow Creek Drive and N. Quail Avenue, police said.

Witnesses told police that the motorcyclist lost control and slid into the car. Emergency medical responders declare the rider dead at the scene. The motorcyclist's identity has yet to be released.

Police have yet to say whether anyone in the car was injured.