A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car in Brooklyn Park, officials said.
The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of N. Oxbow Creek Drive and N. Quail Avenue, police said.
Witnesses told police that the motorcyclist lost control and slid into the car. Emergency medical responders declare the rider dead at the scene. The motorcyclist's identity has yet to be released.
Police have yet to say whether anyone in the car was injured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Brooklyn Park
The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Business
Abortion bans made Minnesota a health care island. Could the same happen with IVF?
After Alabama Supreme Court ruling, patients and providers worry new restrictions could emerge.
Local
Minnesota authorities call spike in distracted driving 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable'
Law enforcement across the state issued 5,380 citations to drivers who violated the state's hands-free law.
Politics
Kaleena Burkes is head of Minnesota's new Office of Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls
The Alabama native wants to help the underrepresented and disenfranchised after years on the state's Guardian ad Litem Board.
Local
Two teens wounded, one seriously, in north Minneapolis shooting
The shooting occurred Thursday evening on Irving Avenue N. in the Jordan neighborhood.