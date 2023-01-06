A St. Paul man received a seven-year term Friday for his role in a gunfight at a high school graduation party in Woodbury that resulted in his stepson's shooting death.

Keith Dawson, 36, was sentenced in Washington County District Court after pleading guilty to drive-by shooting in connection with the chain of events that left his 14-year-old stepson, Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl, shot to death in June 2021.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Dawson can expect to serve 4 1⁄ 4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

As part of his plea agreement, charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a gun were dismissed.

Three people have been charged with Hobbs-Ekdahl's death. One has been sentenced to a three-year term, while cases continue against the other two.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dawson was summoned to the scene by Hobbs-Ekdahl, of Maplewood, and his 16-year-old brother because the two teens "were having problems" at the party with two people.

The stepfather arrived in his SUV and shot at the teens' adversaries. Gunfire was returned, and Hobbs-Ekdahl was struck in the back while in a car. Dawson drove Hobbs-Ekdahl to Regions Hospital, where the Tartan High School student was declared dead.

Dawson told police that he shot six or seven times at three people he thought were "messing with" his kids, the complaint quoted him as saying.

Dawson's criminal history in Minnesota spans his entire adult life and includes a conviction in 2013 for first-degree burglary. That case made him ineligible to possess a gun.