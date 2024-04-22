Police in Woodbury say SWAT personnel have been dispatched to a Target store that is currently on lockdown.
The store is located off the Valley Creek exit of Interstate 494.
"The public is asked to stay away [from] the Valley Creek Plaza area," a police statement late Monday morning read. Police confirmed that the store is on lockdown.
Anyone who is near the store is being urged by police to shelter in place.
Police are declining to say anything further about this ongoing situation.
Please return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump tried to 'corrupt' the 2016 election, prosecutor alleges as hush money trial gets underway
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump tried to 'corrupt' the 2016 election, prosecutor alleges as hush money trial gets underway
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump tried to 'corrupt' the 2016 election, prosecutor alleges as hush money trial gets underway
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump tried to 'corrupt' the 2016 election, prosecutor alleges as hush money trial gets underway
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump tried to 'corrupt' the 2016 election, prosecutor alleges as hush money trial gets underway
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump tried to 'corrupt' the 2016 election, prosecutor alleges as hush money trial gets underway
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota beach makes Travel and Leisure's top beaches in the country list
It was cited for its "ocean locale" feel.
East Metro
Police dispatch SWAT to Target in Woodbury, store on lockdown
The public is being asked by police to stay away from the area.
Local
Minnesota's Northfield is named one of best places to live in U.S.
Money, the personal finance publication, has long compiled the list of U.S. communities that offer strong quality of life by a variety of measures. Enjoy those bragging rights, Northfield.
St. Cloud
911 caller tries in vain to douse flames that engulfed man on rural property near St. Cloud
Officials have yet to make a preliminary ruling on the cause of the fire.
Local
April lives up to 'very windy' reputation in the Twin Cities
Wind gusts of 30 mph or higher have been recorded on all but 2 days this month.