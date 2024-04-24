An assisted-living center resident in Hugo was pushed by another resident and died in what officials are calling a homicide, according to a court filing.

Linda S. Steen 75, was shoved on March 11 at Good Life Assisted Living & Me and suffered a broken hip, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday.

Steen was put in hospice care and died on March 30, read the affidavit, which cleared the way for a sheriff's detective to collect the medical records of the 74-year-old resident who is suspected of pushing Steen.

Staff with the medical examiner's office watched video of Steen being shoved out of a doorway and reviewed her medical records, the filing continued.

"Because of [the] short time between push and death," the affidavit read, the cause of death was determined by the medical examiner's office to be homicide.

No arrests have been announced, and charges have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.