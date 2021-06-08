The school year is over for St. Paul Public Schools students, the district announced Tuesday, saying it has canceled remaining classes for health and safety reasons amid the extreme heat.

Students will still be able to turn in assignments, but will not be required to do any distance learning, the district said. Buildings will be open through the week and on Monday to allow for turning in assignments and other year-end tasks.

St. Paul sports events and graduation ceremonies will proceed as scheduled.

In a news release, the district apologized for the abrupt end to the school year.

"This is not how any of us wanted this school year to end," the district's statement said. "We know our families and staff have been through so much and appreciate all of your support this year."

Minneapolis schools on Monday announced that students at 15 schools would shift to distance learning Tuesday through Thursday because of the heat, then return to school Friday to end the year.

Staff report