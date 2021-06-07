This week's heat wave is pushing 15 Minneapolis schools, each without full air conditioning, into distance learning for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Over the past several days, Minneapolis Public Schools has been sending families reminders about the extreme heat, encouraging students to dress for the weather and bring water bottles, as the water fountains in the buildings are turned off to avoid possible COVID-19 transmission.

On Monday, the district announced that Bryn Mawr, Hiawatha, Kenny, Kenwood, Northrup, Lake Harriet Upper, Pratt, Sheridan and Windom elementary schools; Anthony, Anwatin and Olson middle schools; Roosevelt High School; and Heritage Academy and Field Community School would be closed to in-person learning from Tuesday through Thursday.

The schools plan to reopen on Friday — the last day of classes for the year — to allow students to bring items home and have teachers close their classrooms.

